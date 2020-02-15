Search

Advanced search

O's boss Embleton disappointed with negative approach forced on them

PUBLISHED: 09:32 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 17 February 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton disappointed with the negative approach they were forced into during the second-half of their 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town.

The O's took the lead thanks to Conor Wilkinson in the 17th minute but Alfie May levelled things a minute later with Reuben Reid scoring the winner with two minutes left to play at Whaddon Road.

The boss also felt they didn't create enough chances nor chances to attack the Robins defence.

"It's a real tough one, you feel as though in the second-half we were a bit negative, didn't create enough chances to get ourselves up the pitch but I think the way we have to look at it is we have to respect what we're standing in front of now.

"We were under so much pressure, not making an excuse, but I think the circumstances certainly made that more drastic and we just couldn't seem to get ourselves up the pitch.

"It was a case that we felt like rather than trying to build and get up the pitch, it was about trying to see the game out, defend our box and try come out of it with a point.

You may also want to watch:

"I feel a little bit of a negative nature, of course because we lost, but at the same time about myself and the way we approached that second-half.

"It's tough to see another way how we could have gone about it."

Embleton was also disappointed in the manner they conceded just a minute after taking the lead in the match.

"The first goal I walked in very angry at half-time because I don't feel we defended well enough in that situation, we're not marking in the way that we discussed then I see it hit Josh Coulson spin to the back post and the boy takes the goal.

"There is element of fortunate or misfortune whichever you're looking at that, at the same time we've just scored a goal, and there has not been too many occasions this year when I can remember a team gifting us a goal.

"I'm delighted it was Conor that it bounced off as he has worked tirelessly recently and he deserved that goal.

"We've got to be better than that and make sure we give ourselves at least a bit of a platform as we've come away to a team that are very good defensively and not going to give up many chances.

"We got handed one on a plate and then throw it back to them."

Latest East London Sports News

O's boss Embleton disappointed with negative approach forced on them

14 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton disappointed with the negative approach they were forced into during the second-half of their 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town.

West Ham U23s 'will love' London Stadium outing

08:00
A general view of the pitch at London Stadium

West Ham United under-23s head coach Dmitri Halajko is hoping his players rise to the occasion at London Stadium on Monday.

Back-to-back wins for London Lions

07:40 Duncan Hooper
Justin Robinson attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions went into the two-week international break with back-to-back wins over Cheshire and Bristol.

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets draw while Sporting Bengal suffer defeat

Yesterday, 11:06 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Tower Hamlets and Sporting Bengal United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets draw while Sporting Bengal United fall to defeat against strugglers Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League.

League Two: Cheltenham 2 Leyton Orient 1

Saturday, February 15, 2020 Lee Power
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient were left empty-handed after conceding a late goal at Whaddon Road on Saturday.

St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic boasts 'strongest draw'

Saturday, February 15, 2020
The St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic takes place next month (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy headlines a stellar draw for the St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic, which will take place at London's stunning East Wintergarden between March 8-13.

Legends set for Sport Gives Back Awards

Saturday, February 15, 2020
Connie Henry with Lord Coe and Daley Thompson

Sporting legends including Lord Sebastian Coe, Dame Kelly Holmes and Daley Thompson CBE will be amongst the VIPs present at the inaugural Sport Gives Back Awards next month.

East End Born and Bled: The Remarkable Story of London Boxing

Saturday, February 15, 2020 Will Cracknell
East End Born and Bled by Jeff Jones

Jeff Jones recalls the memories from his east London upbringing which sparked a lifelong fascination with his local boxing scene and culminated in his debut book East End Born & Bled: The Remarkable Story of Boxing in London.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

West Ham U23s 'will love' London Stadium outing

A general view of the pitch at London Stadium

League Two: Cheltenham 2 Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former British champion Sammy McCarthy dies aged 88

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

O's boss Embleton disappointed with negative approach forced on them

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic boasts 'strongest draw'

The St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic takes place next month (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Tower Hamlets apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Appeal to identify two men after 17-year-old stabbed in Millharbour

Police would like to identify the men centre and right. Picture: Met Police

Man who carried out violent burglary on Isle of Dogs sex worker sentenced

Solomon Abdul was found guilty of two charges of aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and causing actual bodily harm. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to find Poplar man in connection with Canvey Island cash con

Police would like to speak with Poplar man Abul Sadruddin. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s boss Embleton disappointed with negative approach forced on them

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

West Ham U23s ‘will love’ London Stadium outing

A general view of the pitch at London Stadium

Back-to-back wins for London Lions

Justin Robinson attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Tower Hamlets apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets draw while Sporting Bengal suffer defeat

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Tower Hamlets and Sporting Bengal United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24