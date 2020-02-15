O's boss Embleton disappointed with negative approach forced on them

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton disappointed with the negative approach they were forced into during the second-half of their 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town.

The O's took the lead thanks to Conor Wilkinson in the 17th minute but Alfie May levelled things a minute later with Reuben Reid scoring the winner with two minutes left to play at Whaddon Road.

The boss also felt they didn't create enough chances nor chances to attack the Robins defence.

"It's a real tough one, you feel as though in the second-half we were a bit negative, didn't create enough chances to get ourselves up the pitch but I think the way we have to look at it is we have to respect what we're standing in front of now.

"We were under so much pressure, not making an excuse, but I think the circumstances certainly made that more drastic and we just couldn't seem to get ourselves up the pitch.

"It was a case that we felt like rather than trying to build and get up the pitch, it was about trying to see the game out, defend our box and try come out of it with a point.

"I feel a little bit of a negative nature, of course because we lost, but at the same time about myself and the way we approached that second-half.

"It's tough to see another way how we could have gone about it."

Embleton was also disappointed in the manner they conceded just a minute after taking the lead in the match.

"The first goal I walked in very angry at half-time because I don't feel we defended well enough in that situation, we're not marking in the way that we discussed then I see it hit Josh Coulson spin to the back post and the boy takes the goal.

"There is element of fortunate or misfortune whichever you're looking at that, at the same time we've just scored a goal, and there has not been too many occasions this year when I can remember a team gifting us a goal.

"I'm delighted it was Conor that it bounced off as he has worked tirelessly recently and he deserved that goal.

"We've got to be better than that and make sure we give ourselves at least a bit of a platform as we've come away to a team that are very good defensively and not going to give up many chances.

"We got handed one on a plate and then throw it back to them."