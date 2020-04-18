Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

PUBLISHED: 12:39 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 20 April 2020

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin thinks cancelling the remainder of the League Two season would be a “knee-jerk reaction”.

Football League clubs are scheduled to hold a conference call on Tuesday and plans for the resolution of the season are expected to be discussed, with reports suggesting some League Two clubs are ready to pull the plug on the campaign.

The EFL told its member clubs earlier this month to prepare for the season to be completed in 56 days behind closed doors once it was deemed safe for a restart.

That would lead to big financial implications, with the complete loss of matchday income while costs continue to rise.

Despite that, Orient are not one of the League Two clubs desperate to bring the season to an end.

“It is not something we as a club would support at the moment,” Macklin told the PA news agency.

“For me a decision on that doesn’t need to be made at this stage and the financial repercussions of the games not taking place. Potential legal challenges have got to be at the forefront of the mind and right now our focus is looking at scenarios and not making a potential knee-jerk decision.

“I don’t think a decision on calling the season off needs to be made at this moment.

“For us, we’re not going to go up, we’re not going to go down this season, for other clubs it could have a bigger impact and no doubt they will have a louder voice one way or the other.”

Macklin accepted that playing behind closed doors adds a big financial worry, but says clubs can make some money through their iFollow streaming platforms.

“It’s a concern as it is for every club, but we would rather be playing games that we can use our streaming platform for rather than play no football at all,” he added.

You may also want to watch:

“But that is very much with the caveat that it is safe and responsible and morally the right thing to be doing at the moment and we are nowhere near that stage.

“I get that some clubs might want to cancel because there are obviously costs ongoing with the season at a pause mode, but the league will make that decision in consultation with the member clubs and hopefully a unanimous decision will be made.

“But I don’t think one needs to be made in the near future.”

The EFL have come under fire from some quarters for their leadership during the crisis, with Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann vocal about it, while several League One clubs are understood to be frustrated by a lack of direction.

That is not how Macklin feels, though, as he praised EFL chairman Rick Parry.

“I think they have done more than OK,” he said. “Rick Parry, who we have had a number of conversations with pre and post-Covid 19, I think has shown true leadership.

“I have been impressed with the executive of the EFL, we are in dialogue regularly with League One and League Two chairman and chief executives with has been facilitated by the EFL.

“I think they deserve some praise. They are communicating better than they ever have done. We are having conference calls twice a week and Rick Parry have shown great leadership.”

The Government is working with competition organisers such as the Premier League on their plans to restart action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, said discussions were taking place but stressed again that scientific advice would be key to any resumption.

“In response to future events, we are working with the relevant sporting organisations to understand their plans,” he said.

“They have to do it consistent with the scientific evidence and we are helping them to understand whether it is possible for events to go ahead.

“For example, I’ve had conversations with the Premier League and others. But we have been clear throughout all of it that the Government will not consent to events taking place unless we can be sure it is safe to do so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

12:39
EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin thinks cancelling the remainder of the League Two season would be a “knee-jerk reaction”.

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

12:30
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

The Government is working with competition organisers such as the Premier League on their plans to restart action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

11:30
Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many aspects of life and one of the most fundamental parts of cricket has now come under the microscope – the shining of the ball.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

08:22
Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

Saturday, April 18, 2020
Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris

With live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

Coronavirus: Return no clearer says West Ham’s Brady

Saturday, April 18, 2020
West Ham United vice-chariman Karren Brady with husband Paul Peschisolido in the stands before a match at London Stadium

West Ham chief executive Karren Brady believes a return to football is no clearer than when the lockdown started, despite hopes of resuming the Premier League season in mid-June.

Essex groundsman hoping for green shoots of recovery

Saturday, April 18, 2020 Martin Smith
Essex head groudsman Stuart Kerrison takes spectators on a tour of the square during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Essex groundsman Stuart Kerrison admits he is like a coiled spring ready to burst into frenzied action when the signal is finally given for the 2020 cricket season to begin.

Coronavirus: WSL ‘could be concluded at neutral venues’

Saturday, April 18, 2020
FA WSL signage on display at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Football Association is considering the possibility of playing the conclusion of the Women’s Super League season at neutral venues.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Return no clearer says West Ham’s Brady

West Ham United vice-chariman Karren Brady with husband Paul Peschisolido in the stands before a match at London Stadium

Coronavirus: EFL chairman’s open letter to fans

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Kray family fury over ‘gay’ jibe for Helgeland’s Hollywood movie of the East End gangsters

Tom Hardy as both Reggie and Ronnie Kray [Phot: Greg Williams]

Shea family feel ‘left out’ of Kray movie Legend about story of ‘tragic’ Frances

True-crime movie Legend with Emily Browning as Frances Kray and Tom Hardy as Reggie Kray

Shea family storm out of Krays private West End ‘Legend’ film preview

Wedding scene... Tom Hardy as Reggie Kray and Emily Browning as Frances in 'Legend'

Coronavirus: Royal London Hospital doctor raises £10k for Covid-19 emergency appeal

Dr Joshua Michaels is part of The Royal London Hospital team fighting the coronavirus. Picture: J Michaels

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station. Picture: John Walton/ PA

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships
Drive 24