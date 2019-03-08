Clay was never worried about O’s fitness for Fylde clash

Leyton Orient players (left to right - Josh Coulson, Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Craig Clay) celebrate after scoring against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Midfielder Craig Clay insists the Leyton Orient squad is one of the fittest teams in the league and he never had any doubt about fatigue on Tuesday evening.

The O’s endured a tricky test when they played with 10-men for over 70 minutes in their 2-1 win over AFC Telford United on Saturday before returning to the Breyer Group Stadium to pick up a 2-0 victory against AFC Fylde.

And the 26-year-old says he always felt confident that the squad could pull through both of those tricky encounters.

“We did the job on Saturday we got to Wembley and then we said in the changing room before that we’ve got to put that to the side – we’ve got a job to do in the league,” the 26-year-old said.

“We know we’re probably one of the fittest teams in the league, no disrespect to anyone else, we know that we pride ourselves on that and we can go for the full 90 minutes.

“We had no worries about the fitness, so it was just a good win for us.”

The former Grimsby Town man feels he is flourishing by playing alongside former Premier League midfielder Jobi McAnuff in the middle in recent weeks.

“It’s class; he’s just a good leader, someone good to look up too.

“There was a time in the second-half when my tempers were flowing a little bit and Jobi just told me to shut up basically.

“I’m just like alright, just listening to him and taking his advice on board, he’s good like that but you can also tell him what to do and he’s not like I’m not listening.

“He’s a great captain and it’s pleasure to play alongside him.”

Clay also praised the O’s faithful for spurring them on and helped them after what was a bit of a slow start to the second-half.

“Without a doubt, there was probably a time in the second-half where we started a little bit slow I’d say, they had a bit of the ball but I remember them signing a couple songs and getting behind us, which spurs us on.

“For the rest of the four games here if we can get any many down here as possible to spur us on to the league title, then that would be brilliant.”