Search

Advanced search

Orient coach Embleton keen to capture more signings as they look to improve results

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 January 2020

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hopeful of making more much-needed signings but has admitted they have had some setbacks this week.

The O's have made three additions in goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and midfielders George Marsh and Ousseyou Cisse during the transfer window, while Dale Gorman and James Alabi have both left the club on season-long loan deals.

They are hoping to strengthen and freshen up the squad even further but know they may have to be patient and wait until the final few days before the transfer window shuts.

"I hope so, I sound like a broken record at the moment, but it's something we're working on," Embleton revealed.

"There is players that we have in mind, we've hit a few snags this week in terms of being able to bring certain players in as their clubs are holding onto them a little bit more.

"We're really keen to add more competition to the team in certain areas of the pitch."

You may also want to watch:

The boss was however pleased to capture the signature of 28-year-old midfielder Cisse on loan from League One outfit Gillingham until the end of the season.

"I thought he showed real composure on the ball when he came on, obviously he hasn't played a great deal of football but those are the sort of players you're going to get in January," added Embleton.

"You're not going to get someone who is flying and in the team every week unless you go out and spend a fortune on them.

"He brings a bit of experience in that position, it also creates competition in other areas of the pitch, in terms of other players being able to play elsewhere.

"Now we don't have to look upon Josh Wright necessarily as being that deep midfield player when Hector Kyprianou is not playing.

"Him and Hector will have that competition for places, but what it also does is it has a knock on affect so Craig Clay, George Marsh, James Dayton and those people play in those midfield roles have more competition in there."

Leyton Orient are looking at a number of players but are keen to bring in another striker, midfielders and a full-back to help bolster the squad's competition and strength as they look to claw themselves away from the relegation zone.

Latest East London Sports News

Lee Valley Lions fall short at Bracknell

42 minutes ago Laurence Thorn
Vinnie Ferrara scored a goal and an assist as Lee Valley Lions lost in Bracknell (Pic: Tori Rigby)

NIHL South Two: Bracknell Wasps 5 Lee Valley Lions 3

Silence is not golden for West Ham as they fail to excite against Everton

11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Issa Diop celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Bore draw as Hammers and Toffees share the spoils

Orient coach Embleton keen to capture more signings as they look to improve results

11:00 Jacob Ranson
Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hopeful of making more much-needed signings but has admitted they have had some setbacks this week.

BBL: Sheffield 86 London Lions 91

07:27 Duncan Hooper
Andre Lockhart attacks at Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions claimed a 91-86 win at Sheffield Sharks to complete a BBL double over the Steel City side.

Leyton Orient coach Embleton angry with lack of competitiveness shown at Port Vale

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was angry with the lack of compete shown by his squad as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Port Vale.

WSL: West Ham 2 Brighton 1

Sunday, January 19, 2020
West Ham's Alisha Lehmann (left) during the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Alisha Lehmann's late double saw West Ham United complete a dramatic comeback against Brighton & Hove Albion to win in the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

Essex Senior League: Clapton win, neighbours all lose

Sunday, January 19, 2020
Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Sporting Bengal United and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Clapton claimed a second successive league win to complete a quickfire double over St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

West Ham have to settle for a draw against Everton

Saturday, January 18, 2020 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Issa Diop scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers grabbed the lead through Diop but were quickly pegged back

PROMOTED CONTENT

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient coach Embleton angry with lack of competitiveness shown at Port Vale

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Orient coach Embleton keen to capture more signings as they look to improve results

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

BBL: Sheffield 86 London Lions 91

Andre Lockhart attacks at Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

Lee Valley Lions fall short at Bracknell

Vinnie Ferrara scored a goal and an assist as Lee Valley Lions lost in Bracknell (Pic: Tori Rigby)

Embleton appointment split Orient's fans but the boss is focused on improving results

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Obituary: Peter Sargent the butcher of Bethnal Green who took on the ‘Goliath’ supermarkets

Peter Sargent who has died aged 65. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lee Valley Lions fall short at Bracknell

Vinnie Ferrara scored a goal and an assist as Lee Valley Lions lost in Bracknell (Pic: Tori Rigby)

Silence is not golden for West Ham as they fail to excite against Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Orient coach Embleton keen to capture more signings as they look to improve results

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

BBL: Sheffield 86 London Lions 91

Andre Lockhart attacks at Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

London Remixed Festival 2020 organisers reveal first acts

The first acts for this year's London Remix Festival have been announced. Picture: Alejandro Tamagno
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists