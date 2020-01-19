Orient coach Embleton keen to capture more signings as they look to improve results

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hopeful of making more much-needed signings but has admitted they have had some setbacks this week.

The O's have made three additions in goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and midfielders George Marsh and Ousseyou Cisse during the transfer window, while Dale Gorman and James Alabi have both left the club on season-long loan deals.

They are hoping to strengthen and freshen up the squad even further but know they may have to be patient and wait until the final few days before the transfer window shuts.

"I hope so, I sound like a broken record at the moment, but it's something we're working on," Embleton revealed.

"There is players that we have in mind, we've hit a few snags this week in terms of being able to bring certain players in as their clubs are holding onto them a little bit more.

"We're really keen to add more competition to the team in certain areas of the pitch."

The boss was however pleased to capture the signature of 28-year-old midfielder Cisse on loan from League One outfit Gillingham until the end of the season.

"I thought he showed real composure on the ball when he came on, obviously he hasn't played a great deal of football but those are the sort of players you're going to get in January," added Embleton.

"You're not going to get someone who is flying and in the team every week unless you go out and spend a fortune on them.

"He brings a bit of experience in that position, it also creates competition in other areas of the pitch, in terms of other players being able to play elsewhere.

"Now we don't have to look upon Josh Wright necessarily as being that deep midfield player when Hector Kyprianou is not playing.

"Him and Hector will have that competition for places, but what it also does is it has a knock on affect so Craig Clay, George Marsh, James Dayton and those people play in those midfield roles have more competition in there."

Leyton Orient are looking at a number of players but are keen to bring in another striker, midfielders and a full-back to help bolster the squad's competition and strength as they look to claw themselves away from the relegation zone.