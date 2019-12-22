Search

O's fail to spread festive cheer as they fall to defeat against Colchester

PUBLISHED: 14:55 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 26 December 2019

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Colchester United 3

Leyton Orient failed to spread any Christmas cheer as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Colchester United in the wet and windy conditions on Boxing Day.

A brace from Theo Robinson and a goal from skipper Harry Pell sealed the three points for the U's with the only note for the O's being a goal for youngster Ruel Sotiriou at Brisbane Road.

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was forced to make one change from the side that secured a 3-2 victory over Cambridge United last weekend as Myles Judd was sent off.

Winger James Dayton came in to replace the full-back with George Marsh dropping into a defensive role.

The first chance of the match fell to Colchester United winger Callum Harriott in the second minute as a few deflections led to the ball landing at his feet where he then drove forward and drilled a shot that Sam Sargeant pushes wide for a corner.

Orient then came to life following that chance and created plenty of chances with bundles of possession - the first resulting in a shot from Dayton being blocked after a good string of passes down the right.

Shortly after James Brophy down the left cut a pass back for Dayton, but the winger sliced it wide in the ninth minute of play.

In the 16th minute striker Lee Angol won a free-kick as he was brought down outside the box as he pushed the U's backline towards their own goal.

Attacking midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew stepped up but curled his effort wide of the target as he looked to pull off another stunning strike much like last week.

O's striker Angol then fired a shot high and wide as Dayton jumps over the ball as a dummy to allow it to roll through to the former Shrewsbury Town front man.

Captain Josh Wright then tracked back to supply some superb defending as a free-kick was headed across the goal but the former Millwall man won the battle to head the ball behind.

Much like Wright youngster George Marsh then defended well as he cleared a goal-bound header from from Colchester captain Harry Pell off the line in the 29th minute.

You may also want to watch:

Four minutes from the break Colchester United striker Theo Robinson stuck his left foot out and knocked the ball into the roof of the net after Kwame Poku drilled a pass cross the goal following a great run down the right side to make it 1-0.

In the 43rd minute Orient's Maguire-Drew whipped in a corner that was deflected out to Clay.

The midfielder played it back out to the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster who picked out Angol, but he could only head it wide.

The second-half started with the visitors on the front foot once again as Poku hit the post after a dominant few minutes.

In the 55th minute goalkeeper Sargeant pulled off a vital save after O's defender Ekpiteta set up the visitors Luke Gambin with a misplaced pass from point-blank range.

Colchester captain Pell then doubled the visitors lead in the 64th minute as he slotted home a rebound as Sargeant pulled off a great save on a previous attempt but deflected it into the midfielder's path.

Substitute Matt Harrold then went close for the hosts in the 77th minute as he headed just wide at the back post as loanee Marsh picked him out from a run down the right.

Jordan Maguire-Drew's shot was saved by U's goalkeeper Dean Gerken but youngster Ruel Sotiriou was there to tap home on his football league debut with just four minutes left to play.

The hosts had plenty of pressure in the dying stages but in the 91st minute a breakaway from the visitors resulted in Robinson slotting home for his second of the match.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Ekpiteta, Turley, Happe (Sotiriou 73), Brophy, Marsh, Wright, Clay, Dayton (Harrold 59), Maguire-Drew, Angol.

Unused subs: Janata, Gorman, Coulson, Ogie, Kyprianou.

Colchester United: Gerken, Jackson, Eastman, Sowunmi, Bramall, Pell, Stevenson, Poku (Nouble 73), Gambin (Lapslie 79), Harriott (Senior 83), Robinson.

Unused subs: Ross, Senior, Norris, Comley, Kensdale.

Attendance: 5,648 (790 away fans).

