Leyton Orient coach wants more ruthlessness at both ends

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton wants his young side to start developing a ruthlessness at both ends of the pitch as they look to start picking up more results, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O's will travel away to Colchester United on Saturday as they desperately hunt down a victory after five games in League Two without a win.

The latest outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday thanks to a 90th-minute strike from James Jones.

"We've got to be more mature, focused and manage the game better." Embleton said.

"We had some criticism on the weekend about the amount of fouls and bookings we give away, but we've got to show that nastier side to see out a game, and accept that last year our responsibility was to try winning every game but this year we're playing against better opposition.

"If we open ourselves up too much to go win it, we're going to leave ourselves exposed to end up losing it, and that's what we've done on a number of occasions this season and it's not good enough."

Although the coach was keen to say it doesn't mean playing old school football and that he very much wants to play attacking football still.

You may also want to watch:

"We have to understand what nasty and ruthless look like, I think it's not always about fouling and kicking people," he added.

"I think those days are gone in English football where you go out and smash the life of the opposition.

"You need to develop a ruthlessness of defending your own box and a ruthlessness in the other box.

"We had a couple of chances to smash the ball into the net but we tried to be too intricate, that's something we need to take the shackles off ourselves, and develop."

The U's picked up a 3-0 victory over high-flying Swindon Town in midweek and will be full of confidence heading into the clash.

"We've had a very tough couple of weeks in terms of the opposition we've come up against," added Embleton.

"Then what starts to happen when you don't pick up results whether you deserve them or not, those next games become tougher. I'm sure we'll go to a Colchester team full of energy and confidence from the result they've got, but we've got to lift ourselves up and find a result."

Winger James Brophy could be back in contention following an injury.