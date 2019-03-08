Leyton Orient coach Embleton says it's not good enough after U's defeat

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists it's 'not good enough' as they went a six match without a win in League Two.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O's fell to another slender 2-1 defeat away at Colchester on Saturday and dropped to 21st place in the league table.

Goals from Kwame Poku and Ryan Jackson sealed the three points for the U's despite a goal from striker Conor Wilkinson and a late push from the visitors.

"Angry and disappointed at the fact we keep giving ourselves so much to do in games of football and coming off again at the end saying we go so close," Embleton said.

"It's not good enough, we're not giving ourselves a chance is probably the best way for me to try to describe it."

Colchester netted in the third minute through Poku and then again in the 28th minute thanks to Jackson and coach Embleton felt they sat too deep in the early proceedings.

You may also want to watch:

"I felt in the first-half we were too acceptant to just drop back and get behind the ball, we didn't put enough pressure on Colchester and we didn't try force them into any errors.

"We knew where we could get after them and we didn't do that enough to give ourselves a platform to contribute anything towards the game.

"We had a couple little spells here and there, a couple moments where we looked good, but that's not enough.

"We started the game in the wrong frame of mind, we were negative and the goal came early, which adds to that but we didn't give ourselves enough of an opportunity to play our way into the game."

The U's second goal came from a controversial handball and Embleton didn't want to get himself in trouble but questioned what the officials roles are.

"I don't know how it works in terms of how careful I have to be, but I don't understand what a team of officials is supposed to do because there is myself, a fourth official and a linesman looking down the line.

"The ball doesn't go out of play in my opinion, but the guy puts his hand on it to keep it in play, which is what the fourth official told me but the referee decided he was closer therefore I don't understand what their roles are is the nicest possible way."