Leyton Orient confirm one player has tested positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 14:15 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 22 March 2020

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Leyton Orient can confirm that a member of the first-team squad has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The person in question had only shown mild symptoms of the virus, however once these were known, was placed into self-isolation.

Since then, the club and player had been in constant communication, with a test arranged for him.

Whilst the player is now in recovery and still showing only mild symptoms, precautions will continue to be taken going forward.

The first-team squad will now enter a further seven days of self-isolation, following on from the previous seven days isolation – in line with government advice.

“It is obviously a huge concern of everyone’s that a case like this has been reported, and of course it is a worry that it has impacted one of our players and our club directly,” said Head Coach Ross Embleton.

“The positive for us is that the symptoms have not got any worse and the player in question is improving everyday.”

“It is vital that we continue to follow the guidelines and isolate for another week in order to give the virus the time to pass.”

Please continue to follow government advice on Covid-19, and do your bit to help stop the spread of the virus.

You can read the latest advice online at https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus.

