O’s crash out of UltimateQuaranTeam tournament in the first round

PUBLISHED: 11:26 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 23 March 2020

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was knocked out at the first hurdle of the FIFA20 UltimateQuaranTeam tournament organised by the club on Sunday.

The 22-year-old suffered a 6-3 defeat against Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, who had a professional gamer representing them in the competition, meaning the O’s are now out of their own competition.

The tournament was started after all elite football in England was suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus, with the virtual competition also raising money both for charity and EFL clubs struggling financially with the loss of matchday income.

The £50,000 fundraising target had already been smashed before the event – featuring 128 teams from across the world – began, but they have now completed the first round of games.

Other footballers scheduled to represent their respective clubs include Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell and Brighton & Hove Albion frontman Neal Maupay.

Orient have encouraged footballers and fans to take part primarily, but there are no restrictions on professional eSports players getting involved. Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ultimate-quaranteam to make a donation.

Results, first round:

Leyton Orient 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 6 AFC Wimbledon 0 West Ham 2 PAOK 1 Midtjylland 2 Man City 3 KV Kortijk 0 Bristol Rovers 1 Southend 3 Orlando Pirates 2 FC Sion 4 Cheltenham 1 Salford City 0 Derry City 1 QPR 2 Sheff Wed 2 Cambridge Utd 1 Waterford 0 Angers 10 Newcastle 3 Gillingham 0 Newport County 0 Fortuna Sittard 1 Preston 2 Doncaster Rovers 1 Orlando City 0 Feyenoord 5 Nott’m Forest 1 Fiorentina 4 Port Vale 0 Emmen 4 Gent 1 Mansfield Town 6 Stevenage 3-Blackpool 1 Scunthorpe 2 Charlton Ath 1 Vitesse 2 Atalanta 0 PSV 3 Djurgardens 0 Morecambe 2 Hamilton 3 Sheffield Utd 3 Carlisle 0 Standard Liege 4 Bolton 1 Plymouth 0 Troyes 2 Lille 4 Lorient 0 Red Bull Salzburg 4 Derby 0

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was knocked out at the first hurdle of the FIFA20 UltimateQuaranTeam tournament organised by the club on Sunday.

