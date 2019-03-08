Search

Orient goalkeeper Brill keen to get back to solid defensive base

PUBLISHED: 09:30 26 August 2019

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill says they must get back to the solid defensive base that won them the National League last season.

The O's crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Crawley Town at home despite leading 2-1 at Brisbane Road before former striker Ollie Palmer came off the bench to score two late goals and seal the three points for the visitors.

The 33-year-old insists it was not good enough and they now must refocus ahead of their clash with Salford City this weekend.

"I'm not sure we've conceded a good goal yet this season, which me saying that as a goalkeeper doesn't look great, but as a team I don't think anyone has really cut us open yet.

"It's up to us now to refocus and get back to that base we had last year of being really proud of not conceding goals.

"If we did concede goals it wouldn't be two or three it would just be the one to give us a chance."

The former Luton Town shot stopper insists it was disappointing as they dominated the match until the later stages.

"Very disappointing, we didn't concede a goal at home in the first two, then to concede three very poor goals is very disappointing.

"Performance wise I thought we were in control of the game, played some really good stuff, controlled the affair and the sucker punches killed us and it's not really good enough from a defensive point of view."

Head coach Ross Embleton switched to a back four for the clash with Dan Happe being dropped to the bench for the formation change and Brill believes the change in formation had nothing to do with the result.

"100 per cent, we could have played two at the back or one at the back, and the goals don't come from that.

"The balls have come into the box and we have bodies, first, second and third phase - we've got to mark as space doesn't score.

"If we don't mark the men then they get a free chance which is not good enough."

He added: "We'll put it to bed, we'll watch it back and work hard this week, I don't think there is loads wrong.

"Conceding sloppy goals for me is a mentality and we just need to get back to how we play."

