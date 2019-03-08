Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient need to be more ruthless defensively says Embleton

PUBLISHED: 18:31 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 24 August 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton felt his side were not ruthless enough in their own box as they let a 2-1 lead slip against Crawley Town.

Goals from Josh Wright and Lee Angol either side of a Nathan Ferguson strike gave them a lead until former O's striker Ollie Palmer came off the bench to nab a brace in two minutes.

Crawley then saw the match out despite a few late chances for attacker Louis Dennis at Brisbane Road.

"Defensively as a team we're finding out what the league is about but I've just said to the lads there has to come a point when you do learn from your mistakes and you correct them.

"We need to develop a ruthlessness in our own box which is going to help us, we've kept a couple of clean sheets already, but it will help us in games like today where we don't kill teams off in the manner we hope to."

Orient switched from a back five to a back four for the clash with Dan Happe being dropped to the bench while Joe Widdowson missed out with injury as Jordan Maguire-Drew and Dennis came into the line-up.

You may also want to watch:

But Embleton insists the formation had nothing to do with conceding the three goals in the match.

"There were problems at the back not because of the formation but because we didn't defend our box well enough.

"I don't think it matters if you have a back three, a back four or a back five, individually sometimes you have to make decisions and defend appropriately and I don't think we did that.

"It was poor moments in the game from us allowed Crawley to get three goals."

Although the former Swindon Town assistant felt they did limit the visitors chance and create more themselves.

"Very disappointed that we've dominated a game but given them three goals," Embleton admitted.

"I don't think there was a huge amount of opportunities created by them; I can't remember the amount of saves Deano has had to make in comparison to Glenn Morris."

They did however have chances to clear the ball for all three of Crawley's goals.

Latest East London Sports News

Orient need to be more ruthless defensively says Embleton

18:31 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton felt his side were not ruthless enough in their own box as they let a 2-1 lead slip against Crawley Town.

West Ham grab first win of the season as Haller strikes twice

17:08 Steve Blowers at Vicarage Road
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

The Hammers blasted their way to victory over pointless Watford with counter-attacking performance

Palmer comes back to haunt former club Orient

16:59 Jacob Ranson at Brisbane Road
Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Crawley Town 3

EuroHockey: England 3 Scotland 0

15:20
Sam Ward celebrates a goal for England against Scotland (pic WSP Frank Uijlenbroek)

England's men retained their position in the top tier of European hockey after beating Scotland in Belgium.

T20: Harmer hails Essex ahead of Hampshire trip

15:08
Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Harry Finch during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Essex Eagles face Hampshire at The Ageas Bowl in the Vitality Blast on Sunday buoyed by the nine-run victory against Sussex Sharks that keeps the club's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the competition alive.

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling's March for Men

15:00
Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

West Ham United captain Mark Noble has saluted Jeff Stelling as the broadcaster prepares to take on another epic walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK - spanning four countries in four days.

T20: McGrath can't explain mixed Essex form

07:00 Martin Smith
Essex head coach Anthony McGrath ahead of Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

The mysterious divergence between Essex's rampant red-ball form and their comparatively tame displays with the white ball has Anthony McGrath scratching his head and struggling for answers.

EuroHockey Championships: England 0 Netherlands 8

Yesterday, 20:12
Caia Van Maasakker celebrates a goal against England (WSP Koen Suyk)

England's women were put to the sword by the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the EuroHockey Championships in Belgium on Friday.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Ex-Orient defender Clark opens up in new blog

Michael Clark is kissed by a Leyton Orient fan as he leaves the pitch following the 2-1 win over Hartlepool United in the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former academy manager Thomas delighted hard work at Orient paid off

Richard Thomas during his time at Notts County (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets open account; Redbridge, Ilford beaten

Tower Hamlets players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O's edge five-goal thriller after stunning second half

Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol looks to play the ball into a dangerous area against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

How east London voted on Brexit in biggest parliamentary petition ever to revoke Article 50

Parliamentary petition ends today to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner

GCSE results: George Green’s School celebrates ‘best ever’ cohort

Top achiever Jakaria Khalil with his dad Khalil Uddin Ali. Picture: George Green's School

Scandal-hit council service back in the spotlight as former investigator reveals extent of alleged corruption

Council documents went

Don’t come to our East End manor, new police commander warns drug dealers

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient need to be more ruthless defensively says Embleton

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

West Ham grab first win of the season as Haller strikes twice

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Palmer comes back to haunt former club Orient

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

EuroHockey: England 3 Scotland 0

Sam Ward celebrates a goal for England against Scotland (pic WSP Frank Uijlenbroek)

T20: Harmer hails Essex ahead of Hampshire trip

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Harry Finch during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists