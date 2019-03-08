Search

Palmer comes back to haunt former club Orient

PUBLISHED: 16:59 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 24 August 2019

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Crawley Town 3

Former Leyton Orient striker Ollie Palmer comes off the bench to haunt his old club as he guides Crawley Town to a 3-2 victory with his brace.

Two goals in two minutes from Palmer helped the visitors fightback from 2-1 down through goals from Josh Wright and Lee Angol to seal the three points for Gabriele Cioffi's men at Brisbane Road.

Two changes for the O's with Jordan Maguire-Drew and Louis Dennis coming in to replace Dan Happe and Joe Widdowson who misses out with a rib injury

While, Crawley made four changes for the clash with Reece Grego-Cox, Josh Cogley, Nathan Ferguson and captain Dan Bulman coming in to replace David Sesay, Josh Payne, Ashley Nathaniel-George and Ollie Palmer.

The first chance fell in the favour of the hosts as Louis Dennis played in Maguire-Drew who tried to pick out the bottom left corner, but former O's goalkeeper Glenn Morris got his hand to it, and sent it out for a corner.

The former Brighton youngster then found Lee Angol with the corner after the attacker lost his marker but his header went wide.

In the 10th minute Orient went close again as Dennis pulled off some fancy footwork to wriggle into the box before he looked to find one of his team-mates but instead the ball deflected back into his path.

The former Portsmouth man then fired a shot off and just sent it wide of the post across it went across the goalmouth.

Five minutes later Angol fired over from a Sam Ling cross before the visitors Ashley Nadesan sent an effort spinning wide after the ball bounced through to him inside the box.

The visitors midfielder Nathan Ferguson then drilled an effort towards goal and it goes under Brill but drifted wide.

O's midfielder Josh Wright then gave his side the lead as took his time to settle the ball, before pushing it into space, and picking out the top right corner from 25 yards out with a stunner.

Crawley levelled the score as former Dulwich Hamlet man Ferguson fired past Brill in the 29th minute after the O's fail to clear the ball following multiple chances to do so.

Conor Wilkinson headed the ball just over the bar after being picked out by a cross from James Brophy in the dying moments of the first-half.

A minute into the second-half Crawley goalkeeper Morris was forced to pull off a vital save as he got his leg to a shot from Dennis who cut inside from the right flank and let fly.

Some quick interplay from the hosts ended with Maguire-Drew being brought down by David Sesay and a penalty to the O's.

Up stepped Angol and the attacker dispatched it into the left side of the net to give Orient a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute.

Ten minutes later Wilkinson had a go on goal but his effort was deflected out for a corner after it looked like it may curl into the bottom left corner.

Maguire-Drew went close not even a minute later as he cut in from the right and had a shot that went just past the right post.

In the 69th minute former Orient striker Ollie Palmer fired the ball past Brill and into the bottom right after working the ball onto his stronger left-foot following an inswinging corner from Josh Doherty to level the score.

Two minutes later Palmer once again found the back of the net for his second of the match and give Town a 3-2 lead.

It was almost a hat-trick for substitute Palmer as he curled a free-kick round the wall but it went just wide of the left post moments later.

Former Bromley winger Dennis had two chances late on, the later being two minutes into stoppage time, when he drilled an effort on goal and forced Morris to tip it over the bar.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ling (Judd 34), Ekpiteta, Coulson, Brophy, Wright, Clay (Gorman 78), Maguire-Drew (Alabi 73), Dennis, Angol, Wilkinson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Happe, Marsh, Harrold.

Crawley Town: Morris, Cogley (Sesey 14) Tunnicliffe, Dallison, Doherty, Bulman, Ferguson (Morias 61), Camara, Lubala, Nadesan (Palmer 58), Grego-Cox.

Unused subs: Luyambul, Francomb, Nathaniel-George, Galach.

Attendance: 4,905 (424 away).

