Player ratings: Dennis works hard to create attacks despite O's defeat to Crawley

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Jacob Ranson provides Leyton Orient players ratings after their 3-2 defeat to Crawley Town at Brisbane Road

Dean Brill 6 - Made some good saves, spilled a few easy ones, but was let down by his defence for all three goals.

Sam Ling 6 - Ling looked good, going forward and defending, until he was forced off with a suspected broken nose.

Josh Coulson 5- Struggled with the pace of the match and looked uncomfortable for long spells.

Marvin Ekpiteta 5- Won a fair bit in the air until Ollie Palmer was introduced for Crawley then the youngster seemed to get bullied by the target man.

James Brophy 5- Looked bright going forward, but isn't a left-back, and was caught out too far up the pitch too often.

Josh Wright 6.5 - Scored an absolute stunner, picked out passes and controlled the first-half of the clash. The midfielder tired in the second-half and didn't get on the ball as much.

Craig Clay 6- Not as affective as last season so far, still works hard to put in tackles, but needs to start stamping his mark on games.

Jordan Maguire-Drew 6-

Louis Dennis 7-

Lee Angol 6- Great finish from the penalty spot, good footwork and movement of the ball on occasions needs to start finishing more chances and be more commanding against centre-backs.

Conor Wilkinson 6- The striker had a couple decent chances failed to put them away, got bullied by the Crawley backline.

Substitutes:

Myles Judd 5 - He was brought in the 34th minute to replace the injured Ling. The right-back done well to get up to speed and made some decent plays and didn't do too much wrong but was on for the late two goals.

James Alabi 5 - The striker came off the bench in the 73rd minute for Maguire-Drew. Didn't get involved or do anything to help the side.

Dale Gorman 5 - A silly yellow card for the midfieler after just minutes off coming on to replace Craig Clay. Need more from the youngster if he wants to be starting matches.