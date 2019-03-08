Search

Brill insists Orient must put it right after Crewe defeat

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 September 2019

Kelland Watts & keeper Dean Brill

Kelland Watts & keeper Dean Brill

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill insists they must find a way to put it right after falling to a late defeat against Crewe Alexandra.

The O's now sit 19th in the League Two after not winning in their last five league matches and the 33-year-old knows it will start to be a problem if they don't turn it round soon.

"It is tough to take. Even from a good performance on Saturday to get a good point, it's starting to linger.

"The late goals are tough to take and we've got to put it right"

The former Luton Town shot-stopper puts it down to mistakes in crucial moments in games as they're getting punished for those errors every match.

"I think it is moments in games. It is a step up in level and we're finding, at the minute, we're getting punished in these moments.

"Maybe not doing the right thing in certain areas and I say it is a learning curve and we talk about patches in games where we've been good but I'd rather be rubbish and get results."

Brill says they will be working hard to put things right everyday in training as now they're nine games in they shouldn't be making the same mistakes.

"We'll be working hard to learn going forward. We'll give it everything we've got. It is not a surprise now, we've got to put it right. We're certainly a group that will strive our hardest to put it right and that starts tomorrow.

