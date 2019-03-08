Search

Leyton Orient endure late heartbreak against Crewe

PUBLISHED: 21:42 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:42 17 September 2019

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Crewe Alexandra 2

Leyton Orient suffered a 2-1 defeat thanks to a 90th minute strike from Crewe Alexandra midfielder James Jones at Brisbane Road.

Crewe took the lead through Eddie Nolan but the O's levelled the score thanks to Jordan Maguire-Drew although it counted for nothing as Jones nabbed the winger in the dying stages of the League Two clash.

Head coach Ross Embleton named an unchanged from the 2-2 draw with Exeter City on Saturday with the only change being a return for defender Dan Happe to the bench in place of Shadrach Ogie.

Alexandra manager David Artell made two changes after his side lost 3-2 to Cambridge United on the weekend with Nicky Hunt and James Jones coming in to replace Olly Lancashire and Paul Green.

The first chance fell to O's striker Lee Angol who raced into the box after being played in down the right by right-back Sam Ling but the former Shrewsbury Town man fired his effort wide in the second minute.

Midfielder Dale Gorman then had an effort deflected wide of the left post after a good link-up play in the middle of the pitch.

Crewe striker Porter had the ball inside the box but failed to pull the trigger in time as Spurs loanee George Marsh raced back to win the ball in the 27th minute.

It was another let off for the O's just moments later as Daniel Powell hit the crossbar after a long ball over the top from right-back Perry NG following a quick throw out from Will Jaaskelainen.

A minute later the hosts forced Jaaskelainen into a save as Louis Dennis tried his luck from range after working the ball onto his foot.

In the 32nd minute the visitors broke the deadlock as Crewe defender Eddie Nolan bundled the ball into the bottom left corner after a cross squirmed its way through into the box.

Ten minutes later Jordan Maguire-Drew chipped the ball into the net to level the score in the 42nd minute after a mistake at the back from Crewe left-back Harry Pickering led to Jaaskelainen racing out of his goal to stop the attacker.

Not long into the second-half youngster Marsh prevented a golden opportunity for the visitors as they looked to break.

Substitute Conor Wilkinson was then failed out on the right flank and up stepped Gorman to take the free-kick.

The Irishman's cross evaded everyone and fell to Ekpiteta at the back post but he didn't get away from his marker.

Orient then had the chance to take the lead after Josh Wright was brought down in the box and they were awarded a penalty.

Up stepped goal scorer Maguire-Drew but the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster was denied by Jaaskelainen as he tried placing the ball into the bottom right corner.

After Orient pressed for an equaliser in the 78th minute it was goalkeeper Dean Brill who had to be on his game as he pulled off a vital save following a scramble inside the box,

The shot-stopper then tipped a Porter effort from point blank range onto the post and out for a corner.

In the 89th minute Crewe striker Porter was tracked down by Ekpiteta but it bounced off the defenders foot and the forward played it across trying to find Jones but it ran wide.

Jones made no mistake second time round as he rifled a shot under Brill a minute later to make it 2-1.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ling, Ekpiteta, Coulson, Widdowson, Marsh, Gorman (Clay 76), Wright, Maguire-Drew, Dennis (Harrold 77), Angol (Wilkinson 18)

Unused subs: Sargeant, Judd, Happe, Alabi.

Crewe Alexandra: Jaaskelainen, NG, Nolan, Hunt, Pickering, Wintle, Jones, Lowery, Powell (Ainley 60), Kirk (Dale 53), Porter (Anene 91).

Unused subs: Richards, Lancashire, Finney, Lundstrum.

Attendance: 4,289 (284 away).

