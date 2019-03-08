Embleton insists no more feeling sorry for O’s

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 September 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says the time has come for everyone to stop feeling sorry for his side after suffering yet another late goal against Crewe Alexandra.

Crewe took the lead through Eddie Nolan but the O's levelled the score thanks to Jordan Maguire-Drew although it counted for nothing as James Jones nabbed the winner in the dying stages at Brisbane Road on Tuesday evening.

Coach Embleton is tired of opposition managers telling him you didn't deserve at the final whistle each week.

"I feel like it's another evening of hurt or another 90 minutes of hurt where we haven't seen out a half or a game," he said.

"It hurts and I don't think we deserved it, but I am fed up of people telling me that we didn't deserve to get beat, I've probably had it three times here already this season and once or twice on the road.

"There comes a time when people have got to stop feeling sorry for us and we've got to stop coming away from game where we feel let down."

The former Swindon Town assistant manager was even more disappointed with the late winner as he felt they had a warning just moments before Jones struck.

"It's two teams that like to playing attacking football if you like but my big disappointing was we're at a stage in the game where we're playing against a team at the top of the league and we've left ourselves open.

"We got a warning in terms of (Chris) Porter getting off the side of Marvin (Ekpiteta) and we managed to evade that danger.

"We've ended up replicating it and conceding near on in an identical situation."

Striker Lee Angol had to be brought off in the 18th minute through and was replaced by Conor Wilkinson but they don't know the full extent as of yet.

"He pulled up with his hamstring obviously because of the circumstances towards the game I prioritised what was said in the changing room rather than actually speaking or seeing what the real depth is to Lee's injury.

"He's been a fantastic performer for us so far this season, started the game well, and performed well on Saturday so we're hoping it's not too serious."

