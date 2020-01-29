Leyton Orient boss felt they deserved something out Crewe clash

Leyton Orient striker Conor Wilkinson (Pic: Simon O'Connor) Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton felt his players deserved something from the match as they put in a dominant performance but lost 2-0 to Crewe Alexandra.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Charlie Kirk and Daniel Powell sealed the three points for the Railwaymen at Gresty Road while the O's had a Conor Wilkinson goal disallowed.

Embleton admitted it was a frustrating result due to them deserving a lot more from the contest with the performance they put in.

"I think if anyone has been here tonight and watched the game, I think they would have to say we deserved to win the game, certainly deserved to come out with something," said Embleton.

"I am never in a position to accept a 2-0 defeat, 100 per cent no because it's frustrating, but I think we've come here tonight against a good team at the top end of the league aiming for promotion and put in a performance that for me at times was as good as we've put in this season.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm deeply frustrated as the first goal I don't think we can point the finger at anybody, it's a simple back pass and 'Sarg' loses his footing, but then after that they had a couple of shots from distance but we were the team really in the ascendancy.

"We had a right go, the game plan we put together in terms of how we stopped Crewe playing, I think we went about that really well and we created our own opportunities. I thought we delivered that performance very well."

Kirk took advantage of an unfortunate slip by Sargeant after only two minutes, but Wilkinson nodded home in the 53rd minute only to see his effort disallowed for a foul much to Embleton's disbelief.

"We also had a goal disallowed that I'm still struggling to understand why it was," he added

"Conor's answer to me was anywhere else on the pitch nothing get mentioned, no one appeals, no one's hands go up and he heads it straight into the corner.

"For me it leaves us bitterly disappointed, people will argue and say you lost the game 2-0, it doesn't matter, but that turns the game on its head as we're the team on the ball and with the ascendancy."

Powell's 88th-minute goal sealed the points for Crewe.