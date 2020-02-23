Search

Advanced search

Orient striker Johnson feels 'weight off shoulders' after netting first goal in draw

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 February 2020

Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Oldham (pic Simon O'Connor)

Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Oldham (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient striker Danny Johnson said it felt like a 'weight off his shoulders' after bagging his first goal for the club in their 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Josh Coulson (right) celebrates with goalscorer Danny Johnson (pic Simon O'Connor)Josh Coulson (right) celebrates with goalscorer Danny Johnson (pic Simon O'Connor)

The 26-year-old tapped the ball home in the 54th minute to level the score at 2-2 after the first three goals had all come in the first 18 minutes of play at Brisbane Road.

And Johnson's goal earned the O's a point to extend their unbeaten run at home to six games in League Two.

"It's a weight off my shoulders, I've played the last few games, and not really had that many chances," said Johnson.

"I had a few in the first half and I was probably trying a little bit too hard to try and get that first goal, but now that first one has gone in the weight is off my shoulders and I can relax and get on with playing football."

The former Gateshead and Dundee frontman has insisted he is still adapting to the league but feels he is slowly getting there.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm not as tall as them, I've been playing in Scotland that's physical, but I need to adjust to playing against League Two defenders again and match them physically," he added.

"That's going to come with the more games I have at this level, you get to know all the 'cheats' and stuff they try to do to put you off. It's a learning curve, but I'll get there."

The striker knows O's must improve in terms of defending set-pieces after conceding twice in such situations, but he also feels they must improve their entire game, including himself when it comes to taking chances.

"I think we've done well to control the game, but we've given them two goals from set-pieces, which has put us on the back foot," he said.

"I think we do need to do better, just in general, the way we play, defend set-pieces, and going forward we need to control it for longer spells than we did.

"Yes, but at the other end, I've missed a chance in the first half which I'm not happy with myself about.

"I put pressure on myself - 99 times that goes on target, and the majority of the time it goes in, so it's not just defending set-pieces, yes we've got to do better, but we've got to take our chances to put teams away."

He added: "It's a point and keep the unbeaten run at home."

Latest East London Sports News

Orient striker Johnson feels 'weight off shoulders' after netting first goal in draw

16:00 Jacob Ranson
Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Oldham (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient striker Danny Johnson said it felt like a 'weight off his shoulders' after bagging his first goal for the club in their 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Gallant West Ham fall to cruel defeat at Liverpool

15:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game as West Ham United's Mark Noble stands dejected during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

So many positives come from narrow defeat to champions elect

Play With A Legend returns to Brisbane Road with Mackie, Lisbie and Alexander

14:00 Jacob Ranson
Play with a legend at Brisbane Road last year (Pic: Play with a legend)

Play With A Legend is returning to Brisbane Road to host its fourth end of season, 'Play on the Pitch event' in four years.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton revealed plans have started for next season

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed plans are already being put in place for next season as they look to improve the squad.

Agony for gallant West Ham as they lose to Liverpool in five-goal thriller

Yesterday, 22:29 Steve Blowers at Anfield
West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

The Hammers led champions-elect Liverpool in the second half, but could not cling on

Orient captain McAnuff has returned to training

Yesterday, 12:30 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Jobi McAnuff returned to training on Friday along with a host of the injured personnel.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists they need a stronger mindset

Yesterday, 09:42 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has insisted his strong need a stronger mindset to kill games off after taking early leads after a 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic.

WSL: West Ham 4 Liverpool 2

Sunday, February 23, 2020
West Ham's Martha Thomas (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Doubles from Adriana Leon and Martha Thomas helped West Ham to an exciting 4-2 win over Liverpool at Rush Green.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

Orient captain McAnuff has returned to training

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Embleton revealed plans have started for next season

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Play With A Legend returns to Brisbane Road with Mackie, Lisbie and Alexander

Play with a legend at Brisbane Road last year (Pic: Play with a legend)

Hackney & Leyton League round-up: Irawo Reds topple champiosn Lapton

Shoreditch Fire Penguins (grey) vs Eastway Olympia - Hackney & Leyton League at South Marsh - 20/09/09 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO - Self billing applies where appropriate - Tel: 0845 094 6026

Agony for gallant West Ham as they lose to Liverpool in five-goal thriller

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

‘She loved the East End’: Tribute to singing seamstress Henrietta Keeper who has died aged 93

Henrietta Keeper has died at the age of 93. Picture: Keeper family

The Hackney Made Collective bringing sustainability to Spitalfields

Designers working in the collective in Middlesex Street. Picture: Hackney Made Collective

Trees to be planted in 100 streets in Bow and Poplar

Around 5,000 new trees will be planted in the borough's streets. Picture: Vickie Flores

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Play With A Legend returns to Brisbane Road with Mackie, Lisbie and Alexander

Play with a legend at Brisbane Road last year (Pic: Play with a legend)

Leyton Orient boss Embleton revealed plans have started for next season

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

Agony for gallant West Ham as they lose to Liverpool in five-goal thriller

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Trees to be planted in 100 streets in Bow and Poplar

Around 5,000 new trees will be planted in the borough's streets. Picture: Vickie Flores
Drive 24