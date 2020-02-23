Orient striker Johnson feels 'weight off shoulders' after netting first goal in draw

Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Oldham

Leyton Orient striker Danny Johnson said it felt like a 'weight off his shoulders' after bagging his first goal for the club in their 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

The 26-year-old tapped the ball home in the 54th minute to level the score at 2-2 after the first three goals had all come in the first 18 minutes of play at Brisbane Road.

And Johnson's goal earned the O's a point to extend their unbeaten run at home to six games in League Two.

"It's a weight off my shoulders, I've played the last few games, and not really had that many chances," said Johnson.

"I had a few in the first half and I was probably trying a little bit too hard to try and get that first goal, but now that first one has gone in the weight is off my shoulders and I can relax and get on with playing football."

The former Gateshead and Dundee frontman has insisted he is still adapting to the league but feels he is slowly getting there.

"I'm not as tall as them, I've been playing in Scotland that's physical, but I need to adjust to playing against League Two defenders again and match them physically," he added.

"That's going to come with the more games I have at this level, you get to know all the 'cheats' and stuff they try to do to put you off. It's a learning curve, but I'll get there."

The striker knows O's must improve in terms of defending set-pieces after conceding twice in such situations, but he also feels they must improve their entire game, including himself when it comes to taking chances.

"I think we've done well to control the game, but we've given them two goals from set-pieces, which has put us on the back foot," he said.

"I think we do need to do better, just in general, the way we play, defend set-pieces, and going forward we need to control it for longer spells than we did.

"Yes, but at the other end, I've missed a chance in the first half which I'm not happy with myself about.

"I put pressure on myself - 99 times that goes on target, and the majority of the time it goes in, so it's not just defending set-pieces, yes we've got to do better, but we've got to take our chances to put teams away."

He added: "It's a point and keep the unbeaten run at home."