Macklin says O’s will be prepared for whatever is next amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:36 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 17 March 2020

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin revealed they are planning for every possible scenario as a club and backing the experienced board to get them through these difficult times.

The O’s have had at least five of their fixtures postponed due to the EFL suspension until April 3, following the coronavirus outbreak.

And Macklin insists they will be prepared for whatever comes next, whether that is behind-closed-doors fixtures or more postponements.

“It’s a very live and fluid situation, so I’m sure the authority will very much keep us up to date, and we will have dialogue with them to make sure that is the case,” Macklin told BBC 5 Live.

“What we want to do is make sure we’re planning for those scenarios, April 4 could easily come and go, so we’ve got to look ahead of the implications on our cash position to make sure we don’t have any issues in the foreseeable weeks and months ahead.

“We will train as we can, but if anyone shows any symptoms they will go into self isolation.”

He added: “Hugely concerned it could have impact on many clubs, up and down the land, we’re very fortunate we have a very experienced board and management team.

“That doesn’t mean to say it’s going to be easier for us than many other clubs, but we will be thinking radically and taking every angle we can, leaving no stone unturned and using that experience we’ve got as a board in a very difficult environment to try and make the best of this that we can while first and foremost putting health at the forefront of that.

“We’ve gone through every scenario and really want to praise everyone from players to staff who are really pulling together, but as a club we’re forward planning as much as we can.”

The chief executive did however admit it was the right decision by the league to suspend fixtures and the health of everyone associated with football as the priority.

“It’s 100 per cent the right decision, the health of every football fan, player and staff member, as well as everyone associated with every football club in the EFL and Premier League has to take priority,” he added.

