Leyton Orient defender Ekpiteta departs for Blackpool

Marvin Ekpiteta and Theo Robinson battle it out (pic Simon O'Connor) 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net Simon O‚ÄôConnor Photography

Leyton Orient can confirm that defender Marvin Ekpiteta has left the club following the expiration of his contract to join League One outfit Blackpool.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates O's first goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor) Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates O's first goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

The defender, who joined Orient in 2018 from East Thurrock, was offered numerous terms across the season to stay at the O’s, but has opted to take on a new challenge with the Tangerines next season.

“We’re very disappointed to lose any player, but someone like Marv who has been on a successful journey with us in recent times is hard to take,” said Head Coach Ross Embleton.

“The club did everything in their power to retain Marvin at the club, but ultimately his interests lay elsewhere, and we wish him well in his challenge.”

You may also want to watch:

The 24-year-old was a crucial part of the O’s defence last season and will be difficult to replace as he continued to improve throughout his time at Brisbane Road.

Ekpiteta made more than 70 appearances and was instrumental in the Club’s promotion to League Two in 2019.

He was also rewarded for his consistent performances that season by winning Leyton Orient’s Young Player of the Year Award but is now excited by his new challenge.

“I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” told Blackpool FC.

“I’ve spoken to Neil and the Club is oozing positivity at the moment, so I feel this is a perfect opportunity to show what I can do.

“I love to defend and am also confident to play with the ball at my feet when the time is right, so I feel I have a lot to offer to Blackpool.”