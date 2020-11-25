Young Orient defender Happe insists victory and clean sheet were more important
PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 November 2020
Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe insists it’s a rare occasion for him to find the back of the net but was more focused on the clean sheet and picking up the win.
The 22-year-old nodded home a Jordan Maguire-Drew free-kick in the 64th minute to help the O’s bag three points and move up to eighth in the league table.
The former academy product believes they’ve found a real togetherness to grind out back-to-back wins this week.
“Over the last couple games, the boys have stuck in well and we’ve gained a real togetherness, and we’ve picked up two good wins,” Happe said.
“It’s always nice to get a goal, it’s a rare occasion, but the main thing is to keep clean sheets and win games. It’s a team game and that’s what we’ve done in the last two games.”
He added: “I thought the first-half was a slow patient game, we kept the ball quite well, but no one really wanted to make a move or anticipate the other team.
“We found the opening and that’s why we got the three points at the end of the day.”
The defender praised the impact of substitute Maguire-Drew who changed the match with his delivery for his goal.
“That’s why it’s so good this team, everyone is patient, and whenever anyone gets their chance they come on and put a good shift in.
“He’s known for his good deliveries, and that’s what he has done.”
