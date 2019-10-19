O's drawn at home to Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup

Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient have been handed a home tie against Isthmian North side Maldon & Tiptree in the first round of the FA Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O's enter the competition at this stage and will welcome the Jammers to Brisbane Road on Saturday, November, 9.

Wayne Brown's side currently sit in second place in the Isthmian North with six wins from their opening six games.

You may also want to watch:

They have beaten Royston Town (3-1), Chertsey Town (6-1), Wingate & Finchley (4-2), Histon (3-0) and Saffron Walden (2-1) to reach the first round for the first time in their history.

The winner of the tie will bag £36,000 in prize money.

The O's crashed out in the fourth qualifying round last season to Maidstone United with a 2-0 defeat thanks to goals from Blair Turgott and Elliott Romain at the Gallagher Stadium.

The result meant Orient, for the first time since 1907, did not compete in the 'proper rounds' of the FA Cup but with promotion back to League Two they have ensured themselves a first round draw this season.