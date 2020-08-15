Leyton Orient drawn away to Forest Green in Carabao Cup

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient have been drawn away to League Two rivals Forest Green Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The O’s will travel to The New Lawn Stadium on Saturday, September, 5 for the tie with kick-off times and streaming details to be confirmed.

Ross Embleton’s men were also drawn into Group G of the EFL Trophy with AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic, with the final group member revealed later this afternoon.

The cup tie will be a good way for Orient to kick start the new season with League Two fixtures due to commence on Saturday, September, 12.

The League Two fixtures are set to be announced on Friday, although they are expected to start the season behind closed doors, with crowds being allowed back in at the start of October in a reduced capacity.