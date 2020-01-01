Search

Leyton Orient will be eager to capture signature of midfielder Cisse

PUBLISHED: 09:45 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 19 June 2020

Ouss Cisse celebrates Orient's first goal against Oldham (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O‚ÄôConnor Photography

Leyton Orient will be eager to capture the permanent signature of midfielder Ouss Cisse should finances allow them to, following his release from League One outfit Gillingham.

The 29-year-old will be a free agent upon the expiration of his contract with the Gills on June 30, and O’s head coach Ross Embleton has already admitted he was keen to work with the Mali midfielder again after his loan deal ended at Brisbane Road.

Cissé joined League One Gillingham on a free transfer from MK Dons effective from July 1, 2019 and scored on his home debut against Burton Albion.

But he was limited to just five appearances in total for the Dons, with three of those coming in the EFL Trophy.

He joined Orient on a six-month loan deal on January 17, 2020 and became an instant fan favourite with the E10 club’s faithful.

Cisse went on to make a total of nine appearances for Embleton’s side, finding the net once, before the campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With Leyton Orient releasing the likes of Matt Harrold, Dale Gorman, James Alabi and Arthur Janata, it will hopefully allow them to bring the midfielder to the club.

However, they are still in contract discussions with the likes of Jobi McAnuff, Marvin Ekpiteta, Ruel Sotiriou and youngster Shadrach Ogie.

