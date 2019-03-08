Edinburgh says O’s must refocus on league fixtures

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh says it’s vitally important to re-focus on their promotion push in the National League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O’s will welcome play-off and title hopefuls AFC Fylde to the Breyer Group Stadium this evening in a dress rehearsal fixture for the FA Trophy final in May.

The east London outfit head into the clash sitting top of the table with games in hand on most of their title rivals and they’ll be hoping to take full advantage of that.

“I think it’s vitally important that we solely concentrate on the task ahead,” Edinburgh told LeytonOrient.com.

“I know the group and that’s what they’re talking about now in there now.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

Boss Edinburgh could rotate the squad slightly from Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Telford United in the Trophy semi-final.

But not many changes will be expected as they look to continue their winning run and haven’t picked up any fresh injury concerns.