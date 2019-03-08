Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh was delighted that his side restricted title rivals AFC Fylde’s chances to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory.

First-half goals from defender Marvin Ekpiteta and a penalty from club’s top goal scorer Macaulay Bonne sealed the three points for the O’s at the Breyer Group Stadium to move them two points clear at the top of the National League table.

And former Gillingham boss Edinburgh insists his side never looked under any pressure or showed any signs of fatigue after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over AFC Telford United with 10-men.

“We’ve come off the back of a tough and enduring game on Saturday where we were down to 10-men for a long period but that didn’t show in the start we had,” Edinburgh said.

“I think our first-half performance allowed us to control the second-half and restrict Fylde to very few chances.

“I always felt we looked dangerous on the break.”

The 49-year-old heaped praise on his squad’s defensive efforts as they kept the league’s top goal scorer Danny Rowe at bay.

“It was and it had to be, they’re a team full of goals, the top goal scorer in the division with Danny Rowe and they’ve got other dangerous players, but we restricted them to very little.

“They probably only had one long range effort in the end that Dean had to save, but other than that I didn’t feel we ever looked under pressure.

“We knew that they’d have a fair amount of possession, but we were comfortable with that, and never felt it hurt us.

“We stuck together and I’m delighted with the result.”