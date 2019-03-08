Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 March 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh was delighted that his side restricted title rivals AFC Fylde’s chances to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory.

First-half goals from defender Marvin Ekpiteta and a penalty from club’s top goal scorer Macaulay Bonne sealed the three points for the O’s at the Breyer Group Stadium to move them two points clear at the top of the National League table.

And former Gillingham boss Edinburgh insists his side never looked under any pressure or showed any signs of fatigue after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over AFC Telford United with 10-men.

“We’ve come off the back of a tough and enduring game on Saturday where we were down to 10-men for a long period but that didn’t show in the start we had,” Edinburgh said.

“I think our first-half performance allowed us to control the second-half and restrict Fylde to very few chances.

“I always felt we looked dangerous on the break.”

The 49-year-old heaped praise on his squad’s defensive efforts as they kept the league’s top goal scorer Danny Rowe at bay.

“It was and it had to be, they’re a team full of goals, the top goal scorer in the division with Danny Rowe and they’ve got other dangerous players, but we restricted them to very little.

“They probably only had one long range effort in the end that Dean had to save, but other than that I didn’t feel we ever looked under pressure.

“We knew that they’d have a fair amount of possession, but we were comfortable with that, and never felt it hurt us.

“We stuck together and I’m delighted with the result.”

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh was delighted that his side restricted title rivals AFC Fylde’s chances to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

Yesterday, 21:43 Jacob Ranson at Brisbane Road
Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 2 AFC Fylde 0

Edinburgh says O’s must refocus on league fixtures

Yesterday, 17:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh says it’s vitally important to re-focus on their promotion push in the National League.

East London inflict rare loss on leaders to keep hopes of finishing as runners-up alive

Yesterday, 15:00

East London became only the second team to beat London Three Essex champions Epping Upper Clapton this season with a tense 22-19 win at West Ham’s Memorial Ground on Saturday.

Hockey: East London have plenty to cheer

Yesterday, 13:00
East London men's fifths

East London Hockey Club ended a successful 2018/19 season with six of their sides earning promotion – while another is waiting to see if they took will move up next term.

Cricket: Fit-again Quinn relishing new season

Yesterday, 08:00 Martin Smith
Matt Quinn of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Chris Nash (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Quinn’s catalogue of injury woes throughout three years at Essex mean this is his first proper involvement in the county’s pre-season preparations.

Cricket: Essex start with Cambridge test

Yesterday, 06:56
Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 2019 first-class season gets underway as Essex make the short trip to Fenner’s to engage the students of Cambridge MCCU in a three-day friendly, starting today (Tuesday).

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased with squad’s character in semi-final clash

Mon, 17:00 Jacob Ranson
O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh says his squad’s character shined through as they sealed a place in the FA Trophy final.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Edinburgh says O’s must refocus on league fixtures

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Advertiser letters: Shamina Begum and response to Cllr Rabina Khan

Shamima.Begum going through Gatwick's security. Photo: MET POLICE

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Public services ‘at breaking point’ Tower Hamlets warns government over £148m spending cuts

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs...

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Who will be voted in as the young mayor of Tower Hamlets?

There are 12 candidates standing for election for the post of Young Mayor. Pic: LBTH

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Death of man found near Tower Hill station is not suspicious

The man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Sir John Cass art school to remain in Whitechapel in London Metropolitan University U-turn

Protest at threat to 'The Cass' beamed onto Met University's Holloway campus. Picture: Marcus Tylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists