O’s boss Edinburgh praises squad attributes after Fylde win

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh praised a number of his squad’s attributes in what he described as a ‘big win’ over title rivals AFC Fylde.

The O’s took the lead in the 16th minute as defender Marvin Ekpiteta headed home a Jobi McAnuff corner.

Striker Macaulay Bonne doubled the lead to 2-0 seven minutes later as he converted from the spot to seal the victory at the Breyer Group Stadium and make it eight straight wins in all competitions.

“I think it was the most important one because it was the next one, and I think that they’re someone I feel are still going for the automatic spot,” Edinburgh said.

“It’s a big win, there is no hiding about that, and they’re one of our closest rivals.”

Boss Edinburgh was delighted to see his side score from another set-piece as 23-year-old Ekpiteta netted his sixth of the season.

“We always look a threat from set-pieces, and it’s something we pride ourselves on, and it was another one we got so that was pleasing.

“Macca then converted the penalty to see us through as well.”

Zimbabwean Bonne netted from the spot to redeem himself after failing to convert from the spot in their 2-1 win over Brackley Town on Saturday, February, 25.

It was the first time he had not converted a penalty since joining in July 2017.

“We always speak about Macca, he’s got mental strength of the highest standard, and I knew it wouldn’t affect it’s the only miss he’s had since he’s been here, so no doubts that when he stepped up he would dispatch that.”

The O’s were forced to bring Jamie Turley off in the 37th minute due to a hamstring injury – meaning James Brophy had to slot into the right wing back role.

“It was unfortunate we had to make a change before half-time as I thought James Brophy was really causing problems.

“He looked positive and was really enjoying that number 10 role, but obviously with the injury to Jamie Turley, we had to move Brophs out to right wing-back but that’s the flexibility we have in the squad.”