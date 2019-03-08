Leyton Orient coach Edinburgh not concerned about fatigue

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh is not concerned about fatigue coming into play in the final stretch of National League fixtures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O’s will head across London to The Hive on Saturday to take on Barnet as they look to continue their title charge by making it a ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

The Brisbane Road outfit have picked up a number of injuries in recent weeks but are starting to have majority of them return to fitness including the likes of Jay Simpson, Josh Koroma and James Dayton.

Although, they did however lose Jamie Turley to injury in their 2-0 win over title rivals AFC Fylde on Tuesday evening, but the boss is not concerned about tired legs.

“There is always a possibility of that, but I don’t envisage that, we’ve played no more games at this present time than anyone else,” the former Northampton Town boss said.

“I think when you’re playing well as a player that doesn’t come into account, so I don’t think that will be a problem.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender says they could potentially rotate the squad with so many matches coming up.

“I think we possibly will, but I’ll always go off my own players, and I’ve got to trust them and I do trust them.

“If they tell me they’re fine and I feel if they should play then they will.”

Former Notts County man Turley looks to set to miss the encounter with a hamstring injury and Edinburgh could turn to one of his midfielders to play in the right wing-back role.

“Alex could do it, Craig Clay can do it, Brophs has shown he can do it and Sam Ling is only about a week away as well.

“It’s not a concern really.”

Barnet are now unbeaten in their last five league fixtures with their latest being a 2-0 win over strugglers Aldershot Town on Tuesday evening.

“It’s a tough game, they’re in good form,” Edinburgh insisted.

“They’ve got a lot of good players, so it’s another tough one, and we’ll have to be at our best once again.”