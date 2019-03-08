Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Leyton Orient coach Edinburgh not concerned about fatigue

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 March 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh is not concerned about fatigue coming into play in the final stretch of National League fixtures.

The O’s will head across London to The Hive on Saturday to take on Barnet as they look to continue their title charge by making it a ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

The Brisbane Road outfit have picked up a number of injuries in recent weeks but are starting to have majority of them return to fitness including the likes of Jay Simpson, Josh Koroma and James Dayton.

Although, they did however lose Jamie Turley to injury in their 2-0 win over title rivals AFC Fylde on Tuesday evening, but the boss is not concerned about tired legs.

“There is always a possibility of that, but I don’t envisage that, we’ve played no more games at this present time than anyone else,” the former Northampton Town boss said.

“I think when you’re playing well as a player that doesn’t come into account, so I don’t think that will be a problem.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender says they could potentially rotate the squad with so many matches coming up.

“I think we possibly will, but I’ll always go off my own players, and I’ve got to trust them and I do trust them.

“If they tell me they’re fine and I feel if they should play then they will.”

Former Notts County man Turley looks to set to miss the encounter with a hamstring injury and Edinburgh could turn to one of his midfielders to play in the right wing-back role.

“Alex could do it, Craig Clay can do it, Brophs has shown he can do it and Sam Ling is only about a week away as well.

“It’s not a concern really.”

Barnet are now unbeaten in their last five league fixtures with their latest being a 2-0 win over strugglers Aldershot Town on Tuesday evening.

“It’s a tough game, they’re in good form,” Edinburgh insisted.

“They’ve got a lot of good players, so it’s another tough one, and we’ll have to be at our best once again.”

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient coach Edinburgh not concerned about fatigue

15:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh is not concerned about fatigue coming into play in the final stretch of National League fixtures.

The East London Football Podcast

13:00
The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

West Ham United return to action in the Premier League on Saturday when they host Everton, keen to rack up a fourth home win in succession.

Clay was never worried about O’s fitness for Fylde clash

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient players (left to right - Josh Coulson, Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Craig Clay) celebrate after scoring against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Midfielder Craig Clay insists the Leyton Orient squad is one of the fittest teams in the league and he never had any doubt about fatigue on Tuesday evening.

Former O’s defender Stimson is backing Edinburgh’s men to win double for his old club

Yesterday, 15:00 Jacob Ranson
Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Leyton Orient defender Mark Stimson is backing his old club to secure the double by winning the National League and FA Trophy this term.

Hockey: Wapping men end season on high

Yesterday, 14:00
Action from Wapping men's seconds last match of the season (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping’s men ended their East Premier A title-winning campaign on a high with a 5-1 win at Letchhworth.

West Ham Book Review: ‘An Irrational Hatred of Everything’ by Robert Banks

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham Book cover

Hammers fan Robert Banks gives us the latest instalment of his ‘Irrational’ series

BUCS: UEL bid for basketball glory

Yesterday, 12:00
UEL's basketball squad are into the BUCS championship final

The University of East London men’s basketball squad will compete in the BUCS championship final for the first time on Wednesday.

West Ham centre forward who helped Hammers to top of the table for the one and only time

Yesterday, 11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Harry Obeney v Wolves

Obeney tells the story of his time at Briggs Sports, West Ham and Romford

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Norwich, Wolves and Brighton keen on Leyton Orient defender Happe

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe beats Ebbsfleet United forward Michael Cheek to the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former O’s defender Stimson is backing Edinburgh’s men to win double for his old club

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Greenwich foot tunnel ‘too narrow to share with cycling’ Isle of Dogs families tell City Hall commissioner

Two cyclists clearly seen riding through the foot tunnel under the Thames while a third correctly walks with his bike. Picture: Mike Brooke

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Licence battle looms for ‘Eastenders’ pub following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient coach Edinburgh not concerned about fatigue

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Clay was never worried about O’s fitness for Fylde clash

Leyton Orient players (left to right - Josh Coulson, Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Craig Clay) celebrate after scoring against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Volunteers go ‘nuts’ planting Biblical fruit trees in Victoria Park

Volunteers ready to plant 30 trees in Victoria Park. Picture: Luka Radek/Media Art Studio

Recycling gets a lift from Tower Hamlets Council to help save the planet

'Roadshow' stand set up in Victoria Park to urge the public to recycle more. Picture: LBTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists