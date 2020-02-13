O's hopeful that Ekpiteta and Sotiriou will be in contention for Cheltenham trip

O's Marvin Ekpiteta and Macclesfield's Joe Ironside battle it out (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hopeful Marvin Ekpiteta and Ruel Sotiriou will be back in contention for the trip to Cheltenham Town.

O's Ruel Sotiriou battles it out with Fiacre Kelleher (pic Simon O'Connor) O's Ruel Sotiriou battles it out with Fiacre Kelleher (pic Simon O'Connor)

The duo were ruled out of their 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town due to injury but the boss insisted they're nothing major and could even return for the weekend's away fixture.

Although he did admit defender Ekpiteta has been carrying this specific knock for a little while now.

"Marv has had a shin problem for a lot of the season and we felt it was settling down, but I think down to the amount of football we've played recently, and the amount Marv has had to play has meant it has flared up again," Embleton revealed.

"He's walking around the training ground at the moment with two bags of ice on his shins trying to get the pain he's got there to settle down.

"We're hoping and scans have shown us it's not too serious, so we're hoping he'll be up for selection again on the weekend, but that remains to be seen."

Young striker Sotiriou, who has been in great form, may have picked up a slight injury due to amount of first-team football he has played in recent weeks.

"A hamstring injury, I think again probably due to the amount of football the young boy has played, and because of his performances you have to keep him in the team.

"We'll have a look how he responses over the next few days to see whether or not he qualifies for the weekend, but we're hoping it's nothing too serious."