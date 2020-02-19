O's boss explained his reasons for confronting a fan

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton explained his reasoning for having a lengthy chat with one of the travelling supporters after their 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town.

The boss came in for some criticism from a fan after the loss at Whaddon Road and Embleton insists he understands the frustration but was keen to talk it out with more reason.

He also knows some fans might not want him in charge but it is a challenge he is up for and he is determined to change those people's opinions.

"It was only one particular guy, absolutely no problem people pay their money and travel," he said.

"I know there are people that are not particularly keen on me and I'm fine with that, I have broad enough shoulders, and I'm getting used to people throwing criticism when we lose.

"It would nice for us to get more of a pat on the back and some praise when we win, I think that would be something I and the players deserve.

"I understand some people do not want me as manager of this football club and I fully embrace that challenge and hopefully when I'm successful in time to come we can shake hands with those people."

The boss did openly admit he would have accepted the abuse had the fan not been so aggressive and felt the air needed to be cleared.

"My only issue towards the end there was the guy was very aggressive, it was only one person, everyone else was very supportive," he added.

"My only request to anybody is when you're not happy I'm absolutely fine with that, but let's just communicate like normal humans. I'm a normal person, I'm rational, and I'm as upset as everyone that has paid their hard earned money to travel.

"We shook hands and moved on, I don't ever feel I'm going to put myself in a challenging position, that's not the way I am and not my nature. All I ask is that I'm treated as a normal person."

The O's are 16 points clear of the relegation zone after a surge in form in recent weeks and improved performances.

But the boss still seems to be getting stick from some supporters after the defeat to the Robins.