Orient coach reveals injured Angol would have taken penalty against Crewe

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed striker Lee Angol would have taken the penalty against Crewe Alexandra had he not come off injured in the 2-1 defeat.

The O's were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute of the match at Brisbane Road but penalty taker Angol had gone off injured in the 19th minute - therefore up stepped Jordan Maguire-Drew.

The 22-year-old had taken a number of penalties during pre-season and Embleton however remained confident he was the man for the job on the occasion.

"He would have done as he's taken a penalty already this season, but I had every faith in Jordan being the penalty taker that would score it," Embleton said.

"I think it speaks for itself that it never went in and put us under that little bit more pressure."

Maguire-Drew had scored prior to take in the match to level the score in the 42nd minute and make him the club's joint top goal scorer.

"Fantastic finish, we knew we could set those traps at times, and know they're a team that really like to dominate the ball and it was about us trying to play a bit of cat and mouth.

"When we needed to drop off and respect the fact they're a good team and when we could get after them force them into mistakes and we did that."

He also explained the reasoning behind bringing off midfielder Dale Gorman in the 75th minute for Craig Clay.

"I just felt like the game was getting to a stage where we could go on to win it or certainly try stay in it.

"I put Craig on for Gormo to try freshen it up with Craig's legs and energy and then quickly changed the shape as we felt like putting Matty (Matt Harrold) up there might cause them problems."