Leyton Orient boss Embleton revealed plans have started for next season

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 February 2020

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed plans are already being put in place for next season as they look to improve the squad.

Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

The O's have a number of players out of contract in June including the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Ruel Sotiriou, Sam Sargeant, James Dayton, Matt Harrold, Dale Gorman, James Alabi, Arthur Janata and player/coach Jobi McAnuff.

And the boss has insisted work has begun on tieing down players to new deals while eyeing targets to bring in to bolster the squad during the summer.

"We're making decisions all the time, ultimately we want to get better, some of that will be getting better by getting some of those boys on new contracts and knowing they're going to help out build for next year.

"Unfortunately some of that will be that people are not offered new deals and we have to look to other areas or people to help us improve.

"That's the reality of football and we have to show that strength in character to make those decisions.

"We've already started our process in terms of planning for next year and how that's going to start to look.

"Obviously we haven't got the names and faces exactly nailed down, but the work is already being put in."

Leyton Orient boss Embleton revealed plans have started for next season

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed plans are already being put in place for next season as they look to improve the squad.

