Leyton Orient boss ‘disappointed’ with Walsall defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:30 14 October 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (centre) speaks to first team coach Matt Harrold (right) at half-time during the Sky Bet League Two match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall.

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (centre) speaks to first team coach Matt Harrold (right) at half-time during the Sky Bet League Two match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall.

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was left ‘disappointed’ after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Walsall in League Two after conceding weak goals once again.

Walsall's Elijah Adebayo (right) and Leyton Orient's Joe Widdowson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall.Walsall's Elijah Adebayo (right) and Leyton Orient's Joe Widdowson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall.

In-form striker Danny Johnson gave the O’s an early lead, but goals from Rory Holden and Elijah Adebayo secured the three points for the Saddlers.

Embleton admitted it felt like the story of their season so far of competing, but not doing enough to see the game over the line.

“Disappointed. I’ve said a few times that we haven’t really got going yet, as crazy as that seems. Obviously our league results haven’t been as good as the cup results,” Embleton said.

“I think the good cup results that we’ve had has given us a bit of a different feel about the start to the season and I think tonight (Tuesday) probably sums us up a little bit. Competitive, we have a go, but we let in goals that we shouldn’t let in.

“I wouldn’t say that they’re ‘hands over your eyes’ goals, but I don’t know how hard we make the opposition work for them, and I think that’s a little bit of where we’re at.”

In-form Johnson netted his seventh goal of the season, match much to the delight of the boss who praised the striker.

“I suppose when you’re in the form that Danny Johnson is in, those little things roll into your favour, they drop into your feet and you’ve got to be calm enough to put them into the back of the net,” added Embleton.

“I’m delighted for him as he’s had an incredible start to the season in terms of the goals that he has scored and he gave us probably for the first time in the league a bit of a platform to build on.

“We didn’t kick on and I felt we gave them a little bit of an opportunity to come back into it, then it became a tough night.”

Embleton also praised goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux for his efforts of saving a penalty and making a number of important saves.

“I know Deano (Dean Brill) had a chat with him before the game and always tells him about potential penalty takers and Lawrence used everything in his power to make that save,” he said.

“I think it’s tough on Lawrence in terms of some of the goals we’ve conceded this season as I think he is as good as there is at this level and we need to give him a better chance.”

Orient play host to Grimsby at Brisbane Road on Saturday (5.30pm), then visit Tranmere on Tuesday (7.45pm).

