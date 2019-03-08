Winger Dennis felt Leyton Orient showed character to nab point at leaders Exeter

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town

Leyton Orient winger Louis Dennis felt they showed great character to nab a point away to league leaders Exeter City.

Goals either side of the break from Lee Angol and Louis Dennis cancelled out the home side's opener, but they were left with only a share of the spoils as the hosts struck from the spot late on.

The 26-year-old felt they were put under immense pressure and worked so hard to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Swindon Town last weekend.

"There are positives to take out of the game, obviously we wanted to come and try getting a clean sheet, but they put pressure on in the second-half and that was difficult.

"I think we showed great character to bounce back from the Swindon defeat to get something out of the game.

"Coming away to top of the lead especially off the back of a defeat you want to get something out of the game and that's what we did.

"We ran our hearts out today and they just got something. It's fine details but we put in a great shift."

The former Portsmouth man heaped praise on the defence for holding off the Grecians on a number of occasionally especially goalkeeper Dean Brill.

"I thought the defence was outstanding today (Saturday) they had to deal with waves and waves of attacks.

"I did think we looked harder to break down and we showed good spirit to get something out of the game.

"They had quite a few attacks and a few balls into the box, but when he comes out to claim them it settles the game down, and he pulled off some great saves which helps us."

Dennis was pleased to get off the mark for the O's with his first goal of the season but also wanted to praise Lee Angol for his goal as well.

"I'm going to check the internet to see if they gave it to anyone else," he chuckled.

"But Lee took his goal really well, he had to react off Gormo's (Dale Gorman) shot, it was a great touch and that's what he does in front of goal.

"For myself just happy to get off the mark, I know it did take a nick, but it was nice to get in front and we had something to hang onto.

"They put pressure on but we showed resilient and on other days they could have nicked it but we got something out of the game and that's the most important thing."