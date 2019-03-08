Search

O's coach Embleton says it's a step in the right direction

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 September 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says the point at Exeter City was a step in the right direction for his side.

The O's looked set for a memorable win against the unbeaten Grecians, as goals either side of the break from Lee Angol and Louis Dennis cancelled out the home side's opener.

But they were left with only a share of the spoils as the hosts struck from the spot late on.

"It's a very surreal feeling, I said to the lads did we deserve to win, probably not, is it frustrating to concede a goal in injury time of course it is, but if you look back we would have taken a point here.

"I thought it was a step in the right direction."

The boss admitted he evaluated himself a lot in the build-up to the clash after taking responsibility for their heavy defeat to Swindon Town last weekend.

"We've had a really good week and I looked at myself a lot on the back of the comments I made.

"I looked at myself in terms of what I do day-to-day and I feel there were elements in the way I work with the players and manage myself that hasn't totally always been me at times.

"We did a lot of work this week to make sure we came into this game tactically more prepared and I thought the way the boys executed that side of the game was really good.

"I would like to see the first-half; I thought we looked compact and solid, not a great goal to concede."

Although he did say it was hard to take as they conceded a penalty in stoppage time to cost them picking up all three points at St James Park.

"I don't think we deserved to win it, but it's a real devastating blow to concede the goal as late as we did.

"I thought the way we defended the box deserved the point, the grit and determination that the boys have shown."

Orient knew it would be a tough test as their opponents were flying high at the top of League Two heading into the match.

"This team is up there and I'm sure they will be, as they always are in this league, and they're always very competitive so we knew it was going to be tough."

