Orient face another huge test at leaders Exeter City

Leyton Orient face League Two leaders Exeter City in what will be another huge test according to head coach Ross Embleton, writes Jacob Ranson.

The O's make the long trip to St James Park on Saturday for a clash against the unbeaten Grecians as they look to start turning their fortunes around.

Embleton's side are currently 17th in the table after a mixed start to life back in the Football League and the coach wants his side to put their 3-1 home defeat to Swindon Town last weekend behind them.

"Let's get over that, we need to learn from it, analyse our individual performances of which I'll include myself in that and at the same time what we look like as a team," he said.

"We need to find our way of bouncing back, but I think the one thing you can't question in the group is that as a whole they continue to work hard and compete.

"My pre-match team-talk obviously didn't work, as the talk to the lads was these are the occasions where there are 1,400 away fans and the place is rocking."

Orient may make a few changes to the starting line-up after a bad run of form as well as all of their substitutes impressing from the bench at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The trio of Jordan Maguire-Drew, Dale Gorman and Louis Dennis will be hoping their second-half displays will have staked a claim for them to start the Exeter clash.

"To a degree I'm disappointed for Dale Gorman and Jordan Maguire-Drew, while Louis Dennis missed out because of the change of shape; I haven't been disappointed with his performances," added Embleton.

"Certainly when the three of them came on, they all showed character to have a go in the second half."

He also explained his reasoning for taking Dan Happe off at half-time and that it was not an injury concern, so he remains available for the upcoming match.

"With Dan, my reasoning was to change the shape, I felt with Josh Coulson's leadership, and 'Marv' being right footed it led to Dan being taken off," he said.

"No injury concerns. Josh's one was a whack on the hand in the first half and as far as I'm aware there is no immediate concern."

Orient then play host to Crewe Alexandra on the Tuesday in another real tricky contest as The Railwaymen have also got off to a strong start and currently sit third in the table.