Leyton Orient expecting to find out fate of EFL season

Leyton Orient might have played their final match this season with speculation mounting about the League One and League Two seasons being cancelled.

The Football League is set to announce this week there will be no further games in Leagues One and Two due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — but that the play-offs could still take place.

The fate of the Championship remains in the balance, but if the season were to end now, their play-off tournament seems certain to happen at Wembley, assuming player testing can be arranged and Public Health England will allow it.

The EFL says they are consulting clubs as to how best to award promotion and relegation spots in Leagues One and Two.

Though the process has started, it seems certain to end up being decided on points-per-game.

If that was to be the case the O’s would finish 17th in their first season back in the Football League after a two-year exile.

The EFL is expected to meet on Wednesday and Thursday where they will come to a final decision.

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart expects a decision to be made on the fate of the League One and League Two seasons and would be “amazed” if they are not cancelled.

“We need a decision, we need to get some direction from the Football League,” he said.

“They are our masters. We have been waiting patiently and it will be nice to know where we are at this time.

“I have got doubts, it will be very difficult to restart. I don’t see League One and League Two starting.

“I would be amazed. They are talking about mid-June, we are talking about just weeks that we have got to prepare for it. I don’t think there is the time to get it organised and together. But if instruction comes we have to do what we have to do.

“The EFL are meeting on Wednesday or Thursday, we are led to believe something will come out of that.

“I just think that what we need is to get instructions so we know which way we are going.

“We don’t know what the decision is, but what I am told is that Thursday at the latest, maybe Wednesday, but certainly Thursday, a decision will be made and we will know where we stand on this season and the start of next season.”