Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient expecting to find out fate of EFL season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 May 2020

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O‚ÄôConnor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient might have played their final match this season with speculation mounting about the League One and League Two seasons being cancelled.

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

The Football League is set to announce this week there will be no further games in Leagues One and Two due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — but that the play-offs could still take place.

The fate of the Championship remains in the balance, but if the season were to end now, their play-off tournament seems certain to happen at Wembley, assuming player testing can be arranged and Public Health England will allow it.

The EFL says they are consulting clubs as to how best to award promotion and relegation spots in Leagues One and Two.

Though the process has started, it seems certain to end up being decided on points-per-game.

If that was to be the case the O’s would finish 17th in their first season back in the Football League after a two-year exile.

The EFL is expected to meet on Wednesday and Thursday where they will come to a final decision.

You may also want to watch:

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart expects a decision to be made on the fate of the League One and League Two seasons and would be “amazed” if they are not cancelled.

“We need a decision, we need to get some direction from the Football League,” he said.

“They are our masters. We have been waiting patiently and it will be nice to know where we are at this time.

“I have got doubts, it will be very difficult to restart. I don’t see League One and League Two starting.

“I would be amazed. They are talking about mid-June, we are talking about just weeks that we have got to prepare for it. I don’t think there is the time to get it organised and together. But if instruction comes we have to do what we have to do.

“The EFL are meeting on Wednesday or Thursday, we are led to believe something will come out of that.

“I just think that what we need is to get instructions so we know which way we are going.

“We don’t know what the decision is, but what I am told is that Thursday at the latest, maybe Wednesday, but certainly Thursday, a decision will be made and we will know where we stand on this season and the start of next season.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient expecting to find out fate of EFL season

45 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient might have played their final match this season with speculation mounting about the League One and League Two seasons being cancelled.

West Ham midfielder Soucek using coronavirus pandemic to adjust to London with his family

16:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek is using the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown to spend more time with his young family while adapting to life in London.

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

13:00
The London Stadium home of West Ham United

British Athletics has announced the cancellation of the Muller Anniversary Games, scheduled for July 4 and 5 at the London Stadium, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

West Ham United make new pledge to support East London NHS trusts

12:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United Players Pablo Zabaleta,Andriy Yarmolenko,Roberto,Jack Wilshere,Alfie Lewis and Louie Watson visit Newham General Hospital (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

West Ham United has, on International Nurses Day, made a pledge of support for the club’s local NHS trusts across East London and Essex, by committing to a range of new positive community initiatives which will help the NHS to provide vital support for patients and staff.

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘must monitor data on BAME risk’

11:00 PA Sport
Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)

The Premier League must “stay close” to emerging data of a possible heightened risk among black and other ethnic minority individuals who contract coronavirus says chief executive Richard Masters.

O’s McAnuff wants clubs to consider extra risk faced by black footballers

10:46 Jacob Ranson
Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient player/coach Jobi McAnuff wants football clubs to consider the extra risk faced by black footballers from coronavirus when the season restarts.

Coronavirus: Rose blasts plans to bring Premier League back

09:00 PA Sport
England full-back Danny Rose speaks to the media (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose has branded plans to bring Premier League football back next month as “b******s” and slammed the notion that sport should be used to raise the population’s spirits following the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus: Scrapping relegation ‘not discussed’ by Premier League

07:51 PA Sport
A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

No Premier League club has raised the idea of scrapping relegation if the season is played out, its chief executive Richard Masters has said.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Extraordinary kindness across our communities

Communities have never felt stronger

The United Kingdom is pulling together as one, with people from all regions and all four nations of the country helping each other through the coronavirus pandemic.

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Most read sport

West Ham midfielder Soucek using coronavirus pandemic to adjust to London with his family

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Leyton Orient expecting to find out fate of EFL season

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

O’s McAnuff wants clubs to consider extra risk faced by black footballers

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Competitions

How to have your work published by Canary Wharf ‘short story’ dispensers

Competition to put your story into Canary Wharf's dispenser... when lockdown is over. Picture: CWG

A competition for wannabe writers has been started to add works to Canary Wharf’s ‘short story’ dispensers which are temporarily locked up by the lock down.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

Bethnal Green and Bow MP says BAME community must be better protected against coronavirus

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, discusses the ONS report which highlights that coronavirus poses a greater risk to BAME individuals. Picture: Rushanara Ali

Police appeal tracing suspect caught on CCTV after vicious Whitechapel robbery

Man caught on CCTV detectives want to trace after Whitechapel shop robbery. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient expecting to find out fate of EFL season

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham midfielder Soucek using coronavirus pandemic to adjust to London with his family

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

West Ham United make new pledge to support East London NHS trusts

West Ham United Players Pablo Zabaleta,Andriy Yarmolenko,Roberto,Jack Wilshere,Alfie Lewis and Louie Watson visit Newham General Hospital (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘must monitor data on BAME risk’

Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24