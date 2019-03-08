Fan Butler to sleep at Leyton Orient for charity event

Leyton Orient fan Andrew Butler will take part in a charity sleep out event at the National League club (pic: Dream Team FC). Archant

The O’s supporter will spend the night at the club’s stadium to raise money for charity World Child Cancer

Leyton Orient fan Andrew Butler will fulfil a life-long goal this summer thanks to the help of the club he supporters.

The Tower Hamlets resident, who is also editor of the Sun’s Dream Team FC, is an ardent O’s fan and will take part in a charity sleep out event at the Breyer Group Stadium next month.

Butler will get the opportunity to sleep where the likes of legends Peter Kitchen, Peter Shilton and Laurie Cunningham have played on Friday, May 10.

The event is being held to raise money for London-based charity World Child Cancer, which supports children with cancer in the developing world.

Orient fan Butler said: ‘One of my life goals has been to play for Leyton Orient. This isn’t quite it, but sleeping overnight inside the stadium is a close second and it’s for a very worthy cause.

“I encourage everyone to join in, spend the night in this historic stadium and raise money for World Child Cancer.”

Butler will be at Orient for 7.30pm on Friday, May 10 and spent the night at the home of the O’s.

The charity Sleep Out is part of the charity’s UK aid match appeal to give children with cancer the gift of growing up where all donations made up to 30th June will be doubled by the UK government.

With over 300,000 children expected to develop cancer this year, Butler will be one of many supporters aiming to help to save the lives of children with cancer around the world.

Pre-registration is essential and family and team registration packages are available and the minimum sponsorship required is £100 for adults and £20 for children.

For more information or to join Butler in taking part in the event at Orient, click here.