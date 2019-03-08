Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher has admitted League Two has changed drastically since he managed in it with Plymouth Argyle ahead of their clash.

The O's make the trip to Home Park this evening as they look to build on their three game winning run as Fletcher takes charge of his first match.

It's been a long time since the 39-year-old was in charge of their opponents as he was player/manager between 2011 and 2013.

"It has done, I think the last few years it's got a lot more physical shall I say, and recently there are some good managers in this league that play some good football," Fletcher revealed.

"I think just with the influx of the way the academy systems work nowadays, as they keep them for longer, then the under 23's coming to the forefront there is a lot of better players in the lower leagues even drop to the National League and National League South.

"That's because of the amount of players still in the game, so we know there are some good players, and like I said it's exciting to test yourself week in and week out as there is different challenges.

"Whether it be travelling or at home and what you come up against, but it's exciting and we want to try doing well."

The newly-appointed head coach wants to get off to a strong start but did insist making sure they improve in the right way first and foremost.

"I think any job you do whether it's in football or outside, you want to be successful at it, same as being a parent as well I want to try being the best parent I am.

"It doesn't always work, but we live and learn," he laughed.

"You always want to do well and I think the important thing is having priorities, that you have good characters, morals and try to do things the right way in terms of how you treat people and build that respect.

"If you can get that then helping each other improve is a lot easier."