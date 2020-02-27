O's expecting to make changes for Forest Green Rovers clash

Leyton Orient are expecting to make a few changes to the starting line-up for their trip to League Two rivals Forest Green Rovers this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Ben Nugent of Stevenage and Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020 Ben Nugent of Stevenage and Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

The O's make the trip to the New Lawn on Saturday as they look to build on their 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic last weekend.

But striker Conor Wilkinson is expected to miss out on the clash after being brought off in the 56th minute of their last fixture due to injury to be replaced by youngster Ruel Sotiriou.

"He (Conor Wilkinson) got a whack on the other side of the pitch, just before half-time. He was complaining about it, but we wanted to give him another go to see if he could come out and shrug it off," said head coach Ross Embleton. "It led to us getting Ruel out there."

Providing the 19-year-old Sotiriou is fit and available, he is expected to most likely take Wilkinson's place in the starting line-up after impressing from the bench on Saturday.

"I've probably exposed him a little bit too early, but he's given us so much, you see when he comes on the pitch he ignites the crowd and the team," added Embleton.

"He gives us a different alternative to the strengths that the other players have got in the team and I was delighted in terms of his energy and enthusiasm.

"When he gets the ball he's positive and gets his shots away, in a very similar nature to what we can see from Danny (Johnson)."

Striker Johnson netted his first goal for the O's in the draw with Oldham and Embleton believes this is just the start for him.

"Danny is a goalscorer and that goal going in, people I'm sure will try to take a bit of edge off it for him, but he nudges it over the line and that's what goalscorers do," he added.

"Danny has a real hunger to get in the box and you see a couple of times in the first half that he's trying to spin to get away from people and get his shots away.

"I think that's what we liked about him when we watched him. It's always going to be difficult when you join a new club and you're trying to find your way into a team first and foremost, then trying to find your identity to stamp that down and keep your place.

"Ultimately, he's got a goal, and I'm delighted for him."

Louis Dennis and Sam Ling could also potentially be back in contention for the matchday squad after their returns to training last week.