Leyton Orient seal Carabao Cup progress with Forest Green victory

PUBLISHED: 17:26 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 05 September 2020

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Carabao Cup: Forest Green Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 2

Leyton Orient have bagged a spot in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory away to Forest Green Rovers in the first competitive fixture of the season.

Second-half goals from Danny Johnson and Conor Wilkinson sealed the O’s progress despite a first-half own goal from defender Dan Happe.

Head coach Ross Embleton named his first starting line-up of the season that included a front three of Danny Johnson, Lee Angol and Conor Wilkinson at the New Lawn Stadium.

It was a slow start for the O’s as they found themselves on the back foot instantly with the hosts dominating on possession before Lawrence Vigoroux was forced to make a terrific strecthing save.

The former Swindon Town goalkeeper had to force a hard long range shot from Rovers new signing Dan Sweeney in the seventh minute.

In the 13th minute frontman Danny Johnson won a free-kick but the visitors failed to produce anything from the set-piece.

Forest Green then picked up where they left off playing the ball around nicely before breaking down the left with Nicky Cadden on the wing.

The former Morton winger raced forward into tonnes of space where he put in a deep cross that was turned home by defender Dan Happe to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

Ten minutes later defensive midfielder Ouss Cisse intercepted a pass and played the ball forward to Jobi McAnuff who raced into the box and tried to lay the ball back inside with his left-foot, but it failed to work out.

Ross Embleton’s men headed into the half-time trailing by one goal after a slow start in the first round tie.

They came out with a fire in their bellies and it just took three minutes for the O’s to equalise as Danny Johnson lobbed goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Orient pressed forward with some great link-up play which almost saw Lee Angol find the net in the 50th minute.

It was only two minute later when the O’s did strike a second with a fantastic solo effort from former Dagenham & Redbridge striker Conor Wilkinson.

The Irishman raced down the right flank before cutting past two defenders and firing into the back of the net.

In the 78th minute Orient almost nabbed a third as captain Jobi McAnuff picked out Josh Coulson with a corner but he sent it over.

Forest Green searched for an equaliser but the O’s held firm to seal the victory.

Forest Green Rovers: McGee, Wilson, Sweeney, Stokes, Winchester, Adams, Collins, Cadden, Matt, Moore-Taylor, Godwin-Malife.

Unused subs: Thomas, Kitching, Stevens, Allen, Evans, McCoulsky, Wagstaff.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Clay (Dayton 71), McAnuff (Wright 83) Wilkinson, Angol, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Turley, Thomas, Maguire-Drew.

