Leyton Orient fall to late defeat away to Forest Green Rovers

Josh Wright of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

League Two: Forest Green Rovers 2 Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient crashed to a late 2-1 defeat away to in-form Forest Green Rovers with just eight minutes left to play thanks to substitute Matty Stevens.

The O’s head coach Ross Embleton made two changes from the side that thumped Bolton Wanderers 4-0 with captain Jobi McAnuff and defender Josh Coulson dropping to the bench with Jamie Turley and Josh Wright being called upon.

It was the hosts with the first chance of the match as Scott Wagstaff drilled an effort on target from distance but it was comfortably held by Lawrence Vigouroux in the fourth minute of play.

James Brophy broke down the left with a fantastic counter attack from deep inside his own half, into the FGR penalty box, but goalkeeper Luke McGee, however, made a vital late stop to deny him.

In the 18th minute O’s shot-stopper Vigouroux was called into action once again as he made a save on Jamille Matt who tried to pick out the inside of the near post.

The hosts did however open the scoring 11 minutes later as Odin Bailey latched onto a flick on and lashed it home from just inside the box.

Moments later the former Swindon Town winger Brophy done well getting down the left, cut back and found midfielder Josh Wright, but the former Millwall man fired wide from the edge of the box.

Forest Green were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position on the edge of the box but Bailey struck it over the bar and failed to double their advantage.

Brophy again caused trouble for the hosts but this time flashed the ball across goal where Wright was there to bury it for his first goal of the season and level the score for the O’s four minutes before the break.

It was a even start to the second-half at the New Lawn although the hosts did look bright in the opening minutes as they both searched for the goal that would give them the edge.

In the 60th minute forward Conor Wilkinson latched onto Ouss Cisse’s pass and beat two men with his quick feet, but his shot was blocked at the last moment to prevent him testing McGee.

Eight minutes later, Forest Green had a golden chance as Jamille Matt prodded a Matthew Stevens low cross wide from close range.

In the 82nd minute a corner was swerved into the back post with power and substitute Stevens was there to fire home.

Forest Green Rovers: McGee, Wilson, Godwin-Malife, Moore-Taylor, Kitching, Wagstaff (Stevens 46), Winchester, Adams, Bailey, Matt, Collins.

Unused subs: Sweeney, Young, Whitehouse, Thomas, Bunker, March.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Turley, Happe, Widdowson, Cisse, Clay, Wright (McAnuff 83), Brophy, Wilkinson (Dennis 83), Johnson (Sotiriou 71).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Coulson, Dayton, Maguire-Drew.