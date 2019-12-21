Search

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Brill 'potentially' out for the season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 December 2019

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient are disappointed to confirm that goalkeeper, Dean Brill, will "potentially be out for the rest of the season" after suffering a hamstring injury in training last week.

The 34-year-old, who equalled the club record for most clean sheets in a season last campaign, will undergo surgery on his muscle injury and will begin a rehabilitation period, although he is unlikely to feature again this season.

Brill has made 20 appearances for Orient already this season, 19 being in the league, and one in the League Cup.

Ross Embleton told leytonorient.com: "Obviously Dean's come out of the team in the last couple of weeks but it is easy to forget the quality of the man, the quality of the player and professional.

"It has been nothing short of remarkable what Dean Brill has done since coming in as goalkeeping coach, to pick up his gloves and start playing again, to win a league and find himself back playing in the Football League again."

The O's will no doubtt now be looking for a replacement goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

