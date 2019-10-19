Search

Orient striker Alabi 'over the moon' to get on the scoresheet

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 October 2019

James Alabi celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient striker James Alabi 'over the moon' to find the net in their 4-0 victory over Grimsby Town as the new head coach Carl Fletcher watched from the stands.

The 24-year-old came off the bench in the 68th minute and made a blistering run to slot the ball into the bottom right corner in the 80th minute to make it 3-0.

The former Tranmere Rovers forward then won a penalty five minutes later which Josh Wright dispatched to seal the 4-0 win.

"I'm over the moon, it's been a long time coming, I had to wait for my opportunity and give it my best on the pitch.

"That's my game really, to unsettle the defenders when the ball is up the air, they let it bounce and luckily enough it was in the box and it was a good penalty from Wrighty.

"It was good; obviously off the back of the other results we've had it was good to give an away performance like that."

He did admit he had plenty of time to think about his goal as he raced through all the way from the half-way line while was also keen to praise the O's fans for their support.

"Sometimes they're the worst ones when you've got time to think about it, but I was just trying to get the right angle, and slot it under him so it was a good finish.

On the fans: "It's great; big shout out to them because even when times have been tough, I still hear them when I'm warming up so when I come on the pitch it gives me that drive to do well.

"It was due for me to carry on plugging away and giving a good performance to myself on a personal note, but pleased that I've been able to do it as he's (Carl Fletcher) come in."

Alabi revealed the new head coach Fletcher was impressed with the early signs shown from the O's squad.

"He was impressed, he came to training yesterday and was impressed with what he saw, and he gave us some targets.

"It was good to give him that performance; he's coming into a good environment, so hopefully we can build on that."

Leyton Orient are now four unbeaten in League Two with a draw and three consecutive wins after that victory.

"It's been a great month, credit to all the players, all the staff and all the fans for sticking with us - now we just need to kick on."

