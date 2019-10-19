Leyton Orient assistant Embleton felt that result was overdue

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient assistant coach Ross Embleton has felt that result has been coming for some time as they sealed a huge 4-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Alabi scores for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor) James Alabi scores for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Goals from Dan Happe, Josh Coulson, substitute James Alabi and Josh Wright sealed a third consecutive win for the O's in the Football League since 2015.

And 37-year-old was delighted that they've been able to give new head coach Carl Fletcher a platform to build on.

"We said three or four games ago about building and trying to get some momentum, so once the change was made permanent that the new manager would be able to come into a team that is confident and ready to look forward.

"The boys have done that and have been outstanding the last couple of weeks, and I felt like that result today was one that has been coming for a while.

"I'm delighted for everybody; obviously what it does now is it gives the new manager a real opportunity to build onwards."

You may also want to watch:

The coach was quick to heap praise on a number of players including Dean Brill, Dan Happe and James Alabi especially.

"He made two real good saves, I thought his kicking was good, and gave us a real good opportunity to be solid at the back.

"We stuck to our job and kept the clean sheet, so delighted for Dean and the whole team, especially the back four.

"I thought he (Dan) was outstanding today, he can go wherever he wants Dan, if he really keeps continuing to apply himself.

"To perform in the manner he did physically against a really good target man was good, but the way that he imposed himself on the game with the ball as well, he shows that next level ability to start attacks as well as stopping them."

Alabi came off the bench to net his first goal of the season after waiting patiently for his chance.

"Absolutely delighted for him, over the moon because he shows a great attitude all the time, he's got minutes sparingly here and there this season yet he maintains a good attitude and focus about the way he goes about his work everyday.

"It felt like he had the ball at his feet for about 25 minutes on that run towards the goal, so to show that composure is something a lot tougher than one pops out and you have to finish it instinctively."