Coulson says a draw is the least Leyton Orient deserved
PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 January 2020
Simon O'Connor Photography simon@simonoconnor.co.uk 07958 573219
Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson says a draw was the least they deserved as they drew 1-1 late on with Grimsby Town.
The O's had to rely on a 90th minute penalty from Lee Angol to earn them a point against the Mariners despite creating more chances than their opponents at Brisbane Road.
But the experienced defender Coulson who returned to the line-up after being dropped to the bench for a number of games says they must build on the positive performance.
"In the end when you're 1-0 down, throwing everything you'll take it, I think it was the least we deserved.
"We were very unhappy with the goal that we conceded, but I think we created enough chances out there to win the game.
"If you're not going to win then don't lose and we didn't lose."
He added: "I think we had some really good chances to win the game, we've had a good week at training, and everything we've done in training played out there which was good to see.
"We feel a bit hard done by, but it's a positive performance, so that's what we'll take from it."
Coulson last started a match at home to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, November, 23 before the weekend and will now be hoping he has earnt his place back in the starting line-up for the trip to Port Vale.