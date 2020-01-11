Coulson says a draw is the least Leyton Orient deserved

Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson says a draw was the least they deserved as they drew 1-1 late on with Grimsby Town.

The O's had to rely on a 90th minute penalty from Lee Angol to earn them a point against the Mariners despite creating more chances than their opponents at Brisbane Road.

But the experienced defender Coulson who returned to the line-up after being dropped to the bench for a number of games says they must build on the positive performance.

"In the end when you're 1-0 down, throwing everything you'll take it, I think it was the least we deserved.

"We were very unhappy with the goal that we conceded, but I think we created enough chances out there to win the game.

"If you're not going to win then don't lose and we didn't lose."

He added: "I think we had some really good chances to win the game, we've had a good week at training, and everything we've done in training played out there which was good to see.

"We feel a bit hard done by, but it's a positive performance, so that's what we'll take from it."

Coulson last started a match at home to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, November, 23 before the weekend and will now be hoping he has earnt his place back in the starting line-up for the trip to Port Vale.