Orient return to league action against Grimsby Town

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 January 2020

George Marsh battles with Callum Harriot (pic Simon O'Connor)

George Marsh battles with Callum Harriot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient return to League Two action as they host Grimsby Town this weekend as they desperately look to start clawing back some points.

Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's welcome The Mariners and their newly-appointed manager Ian Holloway to Brisbane Road on Saturday on the back of a week on the training ground.

Newly-appointed head coach Ross Embleton will be hoping to have a few more options available to him with a number of players potentially returning from injury.

They have also been bolstered by the signing of 26-year-old keeper Lawrence Vigouroux who will provide competition for Sam Sargeant in between the sticks.

The club have also secured an extension of the loan deal for midfielder George Marsh (pictured) from Tottenham Hotspur.

Marsh joined the O's in early August from parent club Spurs, originally agreeing a loan deal until January and has since made 18 appearances for Orient.

He will now continue to be available until the end of the season, much to the delight of Embleton.

"I'm absolutely delighted that he has signed for the rest of the season," the head coach told the club website.

"It's fantastic for us as a club and for George and his development. He came out here on his first loan and has played a lot of football.

"It was a slow start, but I think he has really shown everyone here what he is about as a character, what he is about athletically and the quality he has got as a footballer.

"We're delighted to have him. From our perspective he is a good player that we can have again for the second half of the season."

Leyton Orient sit 19th in the League Two table with just 26 points to their name after 25 games.

They still sit eight points clear of basement-club Morecambe, but know they must start turning their fortunes around to stay clear of trouble.

It is expected that they will still make plenty of movements in the January transfer window to freshen up the current squad.

