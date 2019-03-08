Search

Fletcher will use Grimby clash as a chance to assess O's squad

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 October 2019

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Archant

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher will use the Grimsby Town clash to assess the squad as he confirmed Ross Embleton will take charge.

The O's will make the long trip north to Blundell Park tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) as they look to build on their three game unbeaten run in League Two.

The players will all be looking to impress in the match with the new boss still in the stands watching as he makes the trip with the team.

"You do a little bit of prep and obviously as the interview process goes through then you keep even more of an eye on it," Fletcher revealed.

"In terms of the timings and stuff, Ross will take the game on Saturday, and I'll be up there in the stands as I think that works well for the continuity both for the players and for the staff.

"Then we'll look to progress a little bit more on Monday."

He was also keen to state the good work that Embleton, first-team coach Danny Webb, and player/coach Jobi McAnuff have done so far this season under tough circumstances.

"It gives me a chance to assess the situation from closer quarters than I have been recently and I didn't want to change the schedule going into it, at too late notice.

"Ross has done an amazing job with Webby and Jobi, and everyone in the last few months, and they're all good people."

The former West Ham United midfielder also revealed he has already sat down with his coaching team to discuss a number of matters.

"We've sat down, had a meeting and gone through certain things, so it's exciting for me and those guys as well.

"It's nice for those guys to have another set of eyes, there is going to be up and downs along the way, but if we can keep a smile on our faces each day coming into work then that's half the battle."

The O's will then face Fletcher's former club Plymouth Argyle away from home on Tuesday evening.

"It's a couple of tough games coming up, but ones that everyone is really looking forward to."

