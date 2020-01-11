Leyton Orient boss Embleton disappointed to only draw with Grimsby Town

Newly-appointed Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was disappointed that they didn't come away with more than a point from their clash against Grimsby Town.

The Mariners Billy Clarke struck home to break the deadlock in the 74th minute before the O's were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute which Lee Angol fired home to share the spoils at Brisbane Road.

But the O's did create plenty of chances in the match which somewhat pleased the boss although he still feels they need to be shooting more.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't come out with the points as I felt our performance barring one or two periods especially after the start of the second-half I thought we looked a little bit shaky.

"I thought on the whole we put in a performance that warranted more than we got."

He added: "We created a lot of good balls across the box and a lot of good balls into the box; I thought we looked a danger from set-pieces, which has probably not been something that we can say on a great deal on many occasions this season.

"The penalty gets given and it's a horrible feeling, I wasn't going to watch it, but I decided to and just turned round in time to see Lee was the penalty taker and it was wonderful to see it sink into the net."

The former Swindon Town assistant manager revealed they've been working heavily on creating more chances in games and felt they went one step closer.

"It's something we've worked on in terms of attempts around the box or balls into the box, so I think today (Saturday) we got ourselves into good positions wide, and put some good deliveries into dangerous areas.

"Did we get enough shots away? Probably not, I'll have to look at it, and analyse that.

"My message to the boys a lot this season has been that we don't get those chances where it drops to someone and we tap it in, and that's because we don't chance our arm enough.

"I felt we put their goal under pressure, but did we do it with enough attempts on goal, probably not."