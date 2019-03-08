Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O’s have to think late equaliser will make difference, says Harrold

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 April 2019

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The former Crawley Town forward dedicated his leveller for Leyton Orient against Halifax Town to his late Grandad

Leyton Orient striker Matt Harrold wants his goal in the 2-2 draw at home to Halifax Town on Saturday to be the clincher in the race for the National League title.

Justin Edinburgh’s team appeared to be heading for back-to-back defeats before the O’s substitute made his mark in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Harrold’s goal – his sixth of the campaign in all competition – sparked jubilant scenes in east London and helped Orient remain just a point behind leaders Salford City, but crucially with a game in hand still.

If they can win at home to Eastleigh later today, Saturday’s memorable equaliser will feel a significant moment and that is how the O’s squad are viewing it.

“We have to think that goal will be the one which wins us the title,” Harrold said. “In the dressing room we have that much belief in each other that we don’t see this result as a huge setback.

“Obviously we wanted to win the game and it was a game we easily could have won, but we haven’t lost and we have ended on a positive.

“We have showed good character to come back from two goals down. We have also had a few injuries which have killed our rhythm of late, but we will keep going until the end.”

The goal for Harrold meant a bit more than usual to him as well given his Grandad passed away last week.

After coming on with 13 minutes to go, the former Southend United striker always felt he could make a difference.

Harrold explained: “It has been a bit of a tough week. My Grandad passed away, he was 97 and I was quite close to him, so I always fancied if I got a chance something might go in.

“You get feelings like that and it went for me and it was lovely to see it roll in off about three ricochets, but I’ll claim it.”

Over the last few months Harrold has really made an impact for boss Edinburgh and his goals have proved crucial.

There are now strong calls for him to start against Eastleigh instead of Jay Simpson or Macauley Bonne and no one could have predicted that back in February.

It has been quite the turnaround for the local footballer, who was born in Leyton and attended Trinity Catholic High School in Woodford.

Upon signing for Orient in August 2017, Harrold set out trying to be part of a title-winning team and while it took longer than expected, under Edinburgh O’s have flourished.

The forward, once of Southend United, has not always been flavour of the month with fans, but recently has turned around some of his detractors.

Injuries have badly affected his time in east London, in particular the hamstring issue he suffered towards the end of last season, yet that is now in the past.

Harrold added: “I would like to think I am showing my worth now, but it has not always been easy. We have a strong squad and that is one of our strengths, that the manager has a big group of players to pick from and a competitive group.

“I had quite a serious injury at the end of last season and it took me a while to get going, but the gaffer was really honest with me.

“He admitted I probably come back quicker than the club thought and that I just had to keep training hard. I did that and I never wanted to leave or anything like that.

“I always felt I could have an impact and I am a bit more experienced now. I am at an age where I know what I can do and I know what I can bring on the pitch and I know I am always ready when needed.

“Something I’ve always understood is I am ready if I am not starting, so I don’t sulk and I just try to read the game and have an impact when I come on.

“I can do that for a few more years yet as well as start games and it is about having an impact when you get a chance and staying focused.”

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

O’s have to think late equaliser will make difference, says Harrold

56 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The former Crawley Town forward dedicated his leveller for Leyton Orient against Halifax Town to his late Grandad

Cricket: No panic yet says Essex coach McGrath

09:17
Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during day one of the first class match at Fenner's, Cambridge.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath refused to panic after an innings defeat at Hampshire in the first match of the Specsavers County Championship season.

West Ham sunk by brilliant Hazard

Yesterday, 22:07 Steve Blowers at Stamford Bridge
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini has a shot at goal as Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger attempts to block during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

The Hammers battled well in the second half but they could not stop Chelsea collecting the Premier League points

Cricket: Essex slump to innings defeat at Hampshire

Yesterday, 15:08 Alex Smith
Kyle Abbott of Hampshire celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kyle Abbott ripped through the Essex tail as Hampshire secured an innings victory in the opening round of the Specsavers County Championship at the Ageas Bowl.

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Yesterday, 15:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The former O’s defender applauded the supporters after Saturday’s National League game on his first return to Brisbane Road since leaving in 2015

London Lions bounce back with convincing Newcastle victory

Yesterday, 13:00 Duncan Hooper
London Lions players huddle together (Pic: Graham Hodges)

BBL: London Lions 101 Esh Group Eagles Newcastle 81

Georgia-Mae Fenton, a year on from Gold Coast gold

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Gold medallist England's Georgia-Mae Fenton poses with her medal after the women's uneven bars final artistic gymnastics event during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (Pic: Ye Aung Thu)

Exactly a year ago today changed the life of East London 17-year-old gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton, after she won uneven bar gold for Team England at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The forward returned from a three-game ban to score his sixth goal of the season in dramatic fashion on Saturday

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh credits players after dramatic finale with Halifax

Leyton Orient's Craig Clay applauds the fans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s have to think late equaliser will make difference, says Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘Eastenders’ pub is banned from hosting live music following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s have to think late equaliser will make difference, says Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: No panic yet says Essex coach McGrath

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during day one of the first class match at Fenner's, Cambridge.

‘Is government sifting tax from Libyan frozen assets while refusing IRA victims compensation?’ MPs’ report asks

Devastation of 1996 IRA bombing at Canary Wharf with Semtex supplied by Libyan dictator Gaddafi. Picture: Republic Gallery

West Ham sunk by brilliant Hazard

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini has a shot at goal as Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger attempts to block during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Revealed: Tower Hamlets hotspots that are the most popular with renters in London

Tower Hamlets is the most popular choice for renters. Pic: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists